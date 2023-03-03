ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans woman fell down a 15-foot shaft last Saturday night, Feb. 25, on Congress Street when a manhole cover came loose.
Firefighters with the St. Albans Town Fire Department were dispatched to 144 Congress St. at around 11:23 p.m. after receiving a call that a woman had fallen in the hole after stepping on the steel cover.
“This is a real isolated situation that happened,” Chief Bob Cross said. “You don’t usually see it.”
First responders were able to haul the woman out of the shaft after a firefighter descended to help secure her to a Stokes basket. She spent roughly 30 minutes in the shaft before getting rescued.
Cross said the manhole cover had most likely been knocked loose by a plow in the area scraping the road, and the hole where she fell was likely a local confluence of stormwater drains.
After first responders helped the woman, she was taken by AmCare to Northwestern Medical Center to deal with her injuries.
First responders left the scene roughly 10 minutes after midnight.
Cross said the City of St. Albans has since taken a look at the cover to prevent any further accidents.
