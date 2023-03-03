Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour between 1 AM and 7 AM Saturday causing difficult travel from visibilities below half a mile at times. Snowfall rates decrease, and temperatures warm near to above freezing during the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&