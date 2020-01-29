SWANTON — According to Vermont State Police, a woman from New York has been charged with striking a woman from Milton during an altercation in Swanton.
VSP reports troopers responded to a report of an altercation at North River Street at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Andrea Day, 29, of Rouses Point, N.Y., was charged with simple assault for allegedly hitting Bobbi Jo Hodgdon, 42, of Milton, in the face.
Hodgdon had conditions of release that included a 24-hour curfew. She was issued a citation for violation of those conditions and a court citation for Jan. 28 in Franklin County Superior Court.
Day is scheduled to appear in that same court on March 2 to answer the simple assault charge.