RICHFORD — A Richford woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release, following an incident on Friday.
According to Vermont State Police, troopers were called to a Richford residence at 11:30 a.m. where they learned a dog had been slashed on its side with a kitchen knife. Olivia Lavalette, 25, has been charged with cutting the dog.
She left the residence after being issued a citation for animal cruelty, VSP reports, only to return several hours later. At that point she was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation for violation of conditions of release.
Lavalette is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday to answer the animal cruelty charge and in Orleans County Superior Court on Monday to answer the violation of conditions of release charge.