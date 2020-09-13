ST. ALBANS — The resident of a room at the Cadillac Motel which caught fire on Friday is facing multiple charges.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Amber Miller, 31, was placed into protective custody at the fire scene on Friday afternoon. She was transported to Northwestern Medical Center (NMC).
While at NMC Miller assaulted two SAPD officers, interim Chief Maurice Lamothe said in a written statement. Miller rammed her head into one officer and bit another.
The fire itself is under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit and the Vermont Division of Fire Safety.
It began around 1 p.m. and was confined to Miller's room. The St. Albans Town fire department assisted city firefighters in putting out the fire. The room was a total loss, according to St. Albans City Interim Fire Chief Matt Mulheron.
The day before the fire, SAPD officers responded to the same room for a report of an unsupervised child.
According to Lamothe, the officers found Miller's three children. The children were in need of proper care including food, schooling and medical care. All three were placed in state custody. Miller was charged with two counts of cruelty to a child and one count of abandonment.
Following the incident at NMC, Miller was charged with two counts of assault a law enforcement officer, assault with bodily fluids, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. Other charges are pending, Lamothe reported.
Miller was housed at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $5,000 bail.