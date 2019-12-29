ENOSBURGH — Police provided virtually no details in an incident that resulted in multiple charges for a local woman.
According to Vermont State Police, officers responded to a report of an altercation between April Cady, 43, and another household member at 5:45 a.m. on Friday.
As a result, Cady was charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. No information was supplied by police indicating what Cady is alleged to have done to support charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
She was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Superior Court. The statement from police, which came out over the weekend, does not say whether she was held or released on bail.