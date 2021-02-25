A professional mechanic looking to start a small business or an auto hobbyist simply looking to have plenty of room and equipment for their toys might fall in love with the idea of this opportunity up for sale.
After a long day of tinkering under the hood, the next owner of this three-bedroom raised ranch in Fairfax can clean off in the tub or sizable shower, make dinner in the updated kitchen, and enjoy their meal out back in the gazebo next to a fire.
Listed for $374,900 by Matt Havers of Flat Fee Real Estate, 2793 Main Street comes not only with a private two-car garage, but a commercial-grade garage with two lifts already installed as well. The private garage also has an office space setup and ready for business.
Inside the home, bamboo floors soak in the natural light that floods through the large windows and into the open-concept layout. Outside, the new homeowner will find a patio underneath the gazebo, stone pit for seasonal fires, perennial gardens for a green thumb, and a spacious yard for lawn games.
2793 Main Street details
- Listing price: $374,9000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Lot size: 1 acre
- Finished space: 2,280 square feet
- Year built: 1983
- Interior features: Kitchen island, soaking tub, dishwasher, washer and dryer, exhaust hood, and wood stove
- Heating fuel: Kerosene, oil
- Sewer: Septic
- Water: Public
- MLS ID: 4847865
