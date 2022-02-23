ST. ALBANS — After 45 years of caring for Franklin County’s pets, St. Albans and Georgia animal control officer David McWilliams is putting away his badge.
McWilliams, who has worked as an animal control officer since 1975, said he had to refocus in December after his wife suffered a stroke. Technically, he retired back in 2012, but McWilliams said he had to keep himself busy so he kept working in animal control.
Despite this, he still gets calls today. People he’s worked with in the past will call him to seek advice or to report potential animal abuse information. Recently, he said he’s been following up on a report of uncared for cattle, but he said doesn’t get as involved as he would have in prior decades when he’d make visits and hand out fines.
“I’ve been pushed off porches. No one has ever shot at me, but they fired guns into the air,” he told the Messenger.
During his working years, he never knew what he would encounter on a day-to -day basis. Each decade, however, had its own problems.
When he first started out, he had to learn how to do the job, and he sought out training and courses inside and outside the state.
By the 1980s, McWilliams said he helped re-organize Franklin County Animal Rescue, and in the 28 years immediately following, he served in multiple leadership roles with the group, such as president, vice president and humane officer.
He took the same initiative in seeking out leadership positions in local government, such as a selectperson for the Town of St. Albans, and in community agencies, as a founding member of Northwest Access Television.
He also spent years working at the City of St. Albans as a longtime union steward in the national American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
But his primary focus was trying to help out Franklin County’s animals.
“I did it for the animals. I saved as many animals as I could,” McWilliams said. “I do the best I can to make sure they’re taken care of.”
He’s had to close down just two farms during his career. One he encountered on Chester A Arthur Road, where he discovered solid evidence of a lack of animal care. McWilliams said he initially found a dog’s body in the garage of the farm, and as he searched for the property owner, he found 24 cattle that were in immediate danger of being underfed.
To resolve the situation, he ended up getting a hold of the president of the bank that held the mortgage on the property, and the bank organized a group of veterinarians with cow trailers to haul them away safely.
In the second situation, he found that a farm’s animals didn’t have enough to drink, so he brought a few tankers from the town’s fire station to help.
His duties, however, weren’t always dramatic. The State of Vermont requires an annual dog census, and so, McWilliams spent a part of each year calling hundreds of dog owners to make sure that the animals are registered and taken care of.
Many people take care of their dogs, but McWilliams said he would run into some dog owners, who either had forgotten to get their dogs checked up or they didn’t have the funds to do so. In such situations, McWilliams would try to connect them to services to help decrease the cost.
Either way, he encourages everyone with a dog to make sure that it’s well cared for, as the responsibility lasts from the day a dog is adopted to the day it dies.
“To take ownership of an animal today, if you take care of it, it’s for life. It’s very expensive. But that’s the way it is when you adopt the animal,” he said.
McWilliams also gave some advice to the local governments that fund animal control. It requires someone with the right training and the right equipment to do the job, and it’s important to fund the service adequately.
The job itself can also be stressful.
McWilliams spent much of his career on 24/7 call, and he would often have to respond to animal control situations outside typical working hours or on holidays.
Even so, McWilliams said the work was worth doing, and with people still seeking him out for advice after close to 50 years, he said there must be a good reason.
“I’ve never been sued, so I think I have a good reputation,” he said.
