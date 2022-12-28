VERMONT — After over 75,000 outages in the state this past weekend, Vermonters will get a rest from major winter storms for the remainder of its holiday season.
As of Wednesday, most of the power outages caused by this past weekend’s heavy winds and snow have since been fixed thanks to the work done by Green Mountain Power, but it’s been an uphill climb since Friday morning when a spike of 75,000 outages shut down businesses across the region and disrupted holiday plans.
In a statement released Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott thanked lineworkers for getting the job done.
“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last few days, and utility crews are working tirelessly to get the last households restored as soon as possible. The utilities report this final phase of restoration is in mostly isolated wooded areas, where lines are difficult to get to and repair. Utility companies are working together to get this work done safely and quickly,” Scott said in a press release.
Wrapping up a dangerous December
The latest winter storm capped off a dangerous December due in part to the last two major winter events.
Jay Shafer, the chief science officer at Disaster Tech, estimated that last weekend’s storm will rank as one of the top three when it comes to statewide impacts on the grid after it outpaced the last widespread wind event that occurred in the fall of 2017.
Considering December’s first major winter storm, Dec. 16-18, also caused thousands of outages across the state, he said it’s been a rough month for the electric grid.
“The last two weeks have brought Vermont a rare one-two punch of severe widespread power-outage producing storms. The Nor’easter last week produced more outages at its peak than any other wet storm since 1980 and there has not been a combination of two severe outage-impacting storms within such a short time period at least going back over four decades,” Shafer said in a press release.
As for next weekend, the weather station in Albany is reporting that Vermont residents can expect mild temperature and some rain over New Year’s, but no there’s no hazardous weather in the forecast.
Local impacts
As of Wednesday morning, Green Mountain Power was reporting zero outages for its customers in Franklin County.
Lineworkers, however, weren’t the only ones responsible. St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross said most calls they received this past weekend concerned down trees and powerlines thanks to the high wind.
The department also dealt with some damages to the department’s building out on Lake Street.
Cross said a portion of its tin roof was damaged due to the storm, and the exposed part of the roof let enough water in to saturate some of the wood underneath. Officials won’t know the final cost to replace the affected portion until they can get the work examined in more detail. An adjuster, Cross said, is scheduled to come out next week.
As for other portions of the county, photos submitted by local residents showed that multiple residents were dealing with downed trees in backyards or along roadways thanks to the dangerous weather.
