BERKSHIRE — A Winooski man has been charged with disturbing the peace for allegedly harassing a resident here via telephone or other electronic communications.
According to Vermont State Police, Paul D. Norman, 35, is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 9 to answer the charge.
VSP received a report on Wednesday morning that Norman was sending threatening and harassing messages.
Investigators determined had violated the law by sending the complainant excessive messages, emails, telephone calls, and voice messages with the intent to harass, annoy, and intimidate the victim, according to VSP.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/9/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
- Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov
