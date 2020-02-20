ALBURGH – A Winooski Police Dept. officer living in Alburgh has been charged with several counts of domestic assault following a Vermont State Police (VSP) investigation, police announced Wednesday.
VSP charged Christopher Matott, 31, of Alburgh, with aggravated assault and several counts of domestic assault and criminal threatening after the victim reported several instances of physical assault between July 2019 and January 2020.
The Messenger does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
In Vermont, domestic violence charges involve violence against household members, family members and romantic partners.
Matott is also currently assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in Vermont.
VSP began its investigation on Feb. 6 at the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department’s request after the sheriff’s department serviced an Extreme Risk Protection Order issued against Matott.
According to VSP, the victim provided a statement and support evidence relating a series of physical assaults including strangling, being restrained by force, repeated threats of death and violence, and being prevented from leaving a room or residence.
Those assaults were reportedly spread out over at least four occasions between July 2019 and January 2020 at a home in Alburgh and a hotel in South Burlington.
On Wednesday, the Grand Isle State Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and charged Matott with aggravated domestic assault, three counts of domestic assault, two counts of criminal threatening and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Matott was cited to appear in court in North Hero on Thursday.
According to the Winooski Police Dept., Matott was placed on paid administrative leave and his department-owned items were collected immediately following a notice from the Grand Isle State Attorney’s Office.
Following the filing of charges Wednesday, Matott’s employment status was changed to unpaid administrative leave, with the Winooski Police Dept. promising an administrative investigation following criminal proceedings and due process.
“Members of the Winooski Police Department hold our role as guardians within our community in the highest regard, and it’s disheartening to be informed that an employee is accused of domestic violence,” Winooski Police Dept. chief Rick Hebert said in a statement.
Matott’s firearms were seized following the servicing of the Extreme Risk Protection Order.
Police said there was no further information until an affidavit of probable cause would be made publicly available following Matott’s arraignment Thursday.