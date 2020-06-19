ST. ALBANS — St. Albans City School’s (SACS) Kathleen Williams is retiring from her position as Kindergarten Teacher this year.
Williams started her career at SACS 35 years ago as a crossing guard and started teaching 14 years later in June 1999.
“I have been at City School for 35 years, I’ve been teaching for 20… I started at SACS subbing, so the very first year I was the crossing guard before and after school, then I worked in the lunch room,” Williams said. “I did that for one year, then said ‘no, I’m not doing that again.’”
After that, she started subbing and went back to school (to become a teacher).
“I did my student teaching at SACS, teaching third grade,” she said. “Then I was a paraeducator for three years under a special educator, then I got a long-term position as a first grade teacher.”
Later, she was placed as a kindergarten teacher and she said, “I’ve been teaching there since.”
During her time as a teacher, Williams’s favorite class to teach was sixth grade literacy.
“I loved sixth grade literacy; I love books and reading… Sixth grade was a little bit easier to teach,” Williams said.
Her favorite part of teaching is the connections she has the opportunity to make with students, especially if that connection goes slightly beyond the reaches of SACS.
“When I see students on the street, they always say ‘Hi,’ to me,” Williams said, adding that some students come back.
“One student in one of my first classes teaching, in third grade, was out of college,” Williams explained. “She said she still remembered third grade and that I’d given her a photo album and she still had it.”
Looking into retirement, Williams had hoped to travel to visit family, but sadly, the current pandemic has put a temporary stopper on these plans. Williams hopes to return to SACS in September for one final goodbye to her former students.
“I was looking forward to visiting family in Pennsylvania, this was before the closure,” she said. “In September, I’m planning to go back to SACS to help my kindergarteners transition to first grade, because I feel that I need to see them and have some closure with them.”
To leave a personal message for Ms. Williams, send her an email atkwilliams@maplerun.org or send a letter to SACS at 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans City, in care of Kathleen Williams.
Editor’s Note: Kai Hemingway and Owen Biniecki wrote profiles of all of the retiring teachers from the Maple Run School District, and the Messenger will publish them over the next several weeks.