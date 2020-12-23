COLCHESTER — A warm, wet weather system is anticipated to move through the region Thursday night with the potential to cause Christmas Day power outages.
Meteorologists are predicting the storm could bring down 1 to 2 inches of rain that could create localized flooding going into Friday — in addition to strong winds having the ability to bring down trees and power lines.
“We want customers to be aware of [the] possibility of outages and heavy rain this storm may bring,” said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power (GMP). “We follow multiple forecasts to be ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible. If winds are strong enough to take down trees and lines, it is so important for customers to stay far away from power lines and always assume a downed line is still energized and a danger.”
Burke says anyone who notices downed power lines should report them to GMP by calling (888) 835-4672, going to outages.greenmountainpower.com/, or using the Green Mountain Power app.
Meteorologist Roger Hill, who specifically forecasts potential weather impacts on utility infrastructures, believes winds could reach as strong as 50 mph.
“Right now, the models show high elevations and along the western slopes of the Green Mountains are where those winds will be strongest,” Hill said.
GMP says good items to have on hand for such a storm include a fully-charged cell phone, bottled water, battery-powered flashlights, emergency phone numbers, and a plan of where to go if a home needs to be evacuated.
Find more storm safety tips on GMP’s website: greenmountainpower.com/safety/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.