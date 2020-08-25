ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town officials formally signed off on an application for designating St. Albans Bay a village, a status that could allow bay area property owners to tap into tax relief and preferable grant treatment.
During last Monday’s selectboard meeting, the board signed off on sending the application to the state with the hopes their village designation would appear on Vermont’s Downtown Development Board’s upcoming September meeting.
“This effort isn’t to prioritize the bay over any other area of the town,” the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso, said that Monday. “It’s to recognize what we already have and make it the best that it can be.”
What is a village designation?A village designation, according to Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development, comes with tax incentives, technical support and preferential grant treatment for restoration projects within Vermont’s historical downtowns and villages.
The village designation falls under the same program supporting the state’s downtown, neighborhood development area and growth center designations.
Under the program, designated village centers can vary wildly, ranging from more densely developed cores like Enosburg Falls to more rural villages like Fairfield Center and Highgate Springs.
There are more than 230 designated villages, downtowns and neighborhoods enrolled in the program.
St. Albans Town first considered designating the bay a village in 2019, when then-selectperson Bruce Cheeseman floated the idea of designating the bay as a village after he was appointed to the state’s Downtown Development Board.
Following requisite administrative updates required for the designation, including an amendment to St. Albans’s town plan, the board applied with the hopes the bay designation could support ongoing business development in St. Albans Bay.
Why designate a village center?A village designation allows businesses within a designated village to apply for tax relief for restoration projects and allows municipalities to receive preferential grant treatment for projects involving the designated village area.
Several Franklin County projects were recently awarded tax credits through the program, including the Congress and Main Street redevelopment in St. Albans City, improvements for the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery and the restoration of a Depot Street storefront in Enosburg Falls.
For the Town of St. Albans, where officials have sought to build out St. Albans Bay as a recreational asset for supporting development elsewhere in the community, the designation was pitched as a means for tapping state resources that could be used to continue developing the bay.
Why St. Albans Bay?As the town’s historic political center following St. Albans City’s separation from the town in the late 1800s, and as a former economic center and recreational hub along Lake Champlain’s shores, St. Albans Bay represents the sort of historical settlement typically favored for the designation program.
In recent years, St. Albans Town has worked toward improving the bay area as a recreational asset the town could leverage to draw visitors, families and new businesses to the St. Albans area.
Among those plans is the restoration of the Great Depression-era stone house that sits as a centerpiece in the St. Albans Bay Park, as well as a possible agreement with state officials allowing the town to improve Route 36’s intersection with Georgia Shore Road and stretch sidewalks through the bay.
Town staff has likewise attempted to organize more events in the St. Albans Bay Park, including the launching of an annual car show and regular farmer’s market, and officials regularly celebrate the opening of the bay’s first marina as a sign of the bay’s growth as a recreational asset.
As the designation conversation continued, town officials have often taken to describing St. Albans Bay as the town’s “diamond in the rough.”
What does a village designation center mean for other neighborhoods?For neighborhoods outside of St. Albans Bay, there are no direct impacts from the bay’s designation as a village center, a matter the selectboard addressed directly during their regular meeting last week.
“It is not to the detriment of either of our growth centers or any other part of town,” Deso said following the board’s approval. “It’s an effort to open up to more grant funding, is really what it is.”
Tax credits offered through the program are available only to property owners within designated communities, and, should the bay area not qualify as a village, the preferential grant treatment technical support offered through the designation might instead simply be given to other designated villages instead.
Officials hope a designation would help with plans to continue improving St. Albans Bay as a recreational resource capable of supporting development in the wider community.