MONTGOMERY – When they’re not rescuing cows, Gretchen Eberle and husband Charles Snedicor are usually lounging in the fields or stalls.
“They’re incredibly peaceful beings,” Eberle said. “Just being near them, you can’t help but feel serene … I love being with my cows.”
She and Snedicor are the owners of Off the Plate Farm Animal Sanctuary in Montgomery, a nonprofit whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and care for unwanted, mistreated or neglected farm animals.
On any given summer day, Eberle strolls onto the fields to see four 1,500-lb cows contentedly soaking in the sun. She nestles herself by her cow’s side and lays her head on a massive shoulder, napping to the sound of an enormous and very satisfied heart.
Sometimes, that shoulder belongs to Moozie, a young jersey steer. He was chained by the neck away from his mother so the farmer could harvest all of her milk for himself.
“They keep them close so that she can smell him, and her milk comes in,” Eberle said. “But they’re not allowed to touch.”
One day many years ago, Eberle and Snedicor arrived to rescue the young calf. Snedicor picked him up and carried him down the long hallway out of the barn. Eberle said Moozie’s mother looked up at the couple as they walked past the other cows, and as they passed by, Eberle couldn’t help but reach out and put a hand on the cow.
“I told her ‘don’t worry, I’ll take care of him,’” Eberle said. “And she watched us walk away.”
Off the Plate Animal Sanctuary
In the hills of Montgomery is Off the Plate Farm Animal Sanctuary, founded in 2019 just before the pandemic hit. Home to five dogs, four goats, two miniature horses, eight rabbits, flocks of ducks and chickens, two enormous pigs and four Jersey steers, the sanctuary spans twelve acres of pasture, barns and shelters.
Oreo is the first to greet visitors right after they park. She’s a goat the size of a llama, and will follow you wherever you go.
Over 120 pounds and bearing horns, she will dart in circles like a collie around the farm to celebrate your arrival. Like a Great Dane, she ushers visitors everywhere they go. Like the other animals at Off the Plate, Oreo doesn’t act like typical of her species. She has absolutely no understanding of how enormous she is, and enjoys cuddling humans.
“I’m their human,” Eberle said. “I’ve raised each one of them. They don’t really know life outside of here … They wouldn’t know what to do if they got out.”
What is immediately noticeable about Eberle’s herds is the absence of vacant stares. Otis, one of the Jersey steers, is shy at first and hides behind his brother, Jackson. Jackson is the braver of the two, and comes right up to the fence to meet visitors. Moozie is the gigantic showman with very few personal boundaries and has the personality of a fourth-grader. Meanwhile, Oreo is zipping around the field with glee, more antelope than goat.
“They’re just like dogs,” Eberle said, scratching Moozie’s gargantuan jaw. “And that’s what I’m trying to show people. They have feelings and emotions just like we do. They build relationships with one another. They play ball.”
Born to rescue
Originally from Washinghton state, Gretchen grew up raising horses and later established herself as an emergency room nurse in San Francisco. A long time vegetarian, it wasn’t until Eberle started studying the dairy industry and industrial dairy methods that she decided to go completely vegan, and someday establish an animal sanctuary.
“We started off with dogs,” Eberle said. “But I knew I wanted cows. After seeing what happens to the calves — especially the boy calves — I had to do something.”
Often, male calves are killed after birth because they will not produce milk. All four of her Jersey steers were rescued from the dairy industry, and they act similarly to timid golden retrievers. Jackson and Otis originally came from Percy Farm, whose barn caught fire earlier last week. Their mother was one of the 130 cows trapped in the blaze.
“Some farms work with us to help find them homes,” Eberle said. “Some animals come from owners who probably meant well in the beginning, but can’t take care of them.”
Such is the case for Margaret and her foal, Blaze, two miniature horses who were neglected after their owner passed away. They were found overweight and ungroomed with overgrown hooves, and adopted into the Off the Plate family. Today, the two fluffy ponies graze healthily alongside their goat companions in a paddock that abuts a cozy hang out. That’s where Casper and Jasper, two gargantuan pigs, snooze happily in a warm pile of hay. Often, they’re too comfortable to care whether they have visitors.
“They’re not just animals,” Eberle said. “They’re sentient beings.”
No more room
The 44-animal 501c3 now has 8,000 followers on Instagram, and has even attracted the attention of media stars like musician Moby, who has shared Eberle’s posts. But Eberle said now that they’ve adopted their most recent batch of rabbits, the sanctuary has reached full capacity.
“It’s the hardest thing to tell someone no,” Eberle said. “I’d save them all if I could. We have people calling all the time to see if we can take in more animals, and it’s heartbreaking, but you have to know when to say no.”
Eberle and Snedicor continue to spread knowledge about farm animal experiences and work with local organizations to find homes for animals, and while they don’t have room for another full-time addition, Eberle said there’s a chance they will foster a local cow that has broken her leg. A lame cow, Eberle said, is usually not kept around, and they are trying to figure out how to give her a forever home where she will be safe.
Whether she’s lecturing one of her dogs or asking one of the goats a question, it’s clear that each of the animals is listening. They understand some commands, and Eberle can predict their feelings and actions. While Romeo is named so because his sweet nature is popular with visitors, the fluffy little white goat — Khaleesi — can often be seen from her not-so-ivory tower, lording over her herd. Eberle has raised each of them not to know fear, and it shows.
“Somedays I wonder if I’m cut out for this,” Eberle said. “It can get very emotional. I’m very attached to them — they’re like my babies.”
