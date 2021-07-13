ST ALBANS -- After years of having to adjust to distance learning models, hybrid models and drastically increased mental strain on education as a result of COVID, it’s easy to think that the anticipated return to in-person education is going to look very different than it did before.
But the Maple Run Unified School District’s brand new superintendent said that’s actually not the case.
“Our newness is getting us back to what our schedule was before,” said Superintendent Bill Kimball. “We know that children and adults do well with predictable routines, and that's what we're trying to get back to.”
Like many other districts, Maple Run is not planning for any distance learning or hybrid models this year, and Kimball said he and other administrators are relying on the advice from the Scott administration regarding vaccinations and social-distancing.
Kimball said he’s eager to start building and re-building relationships from day one and even pre-day-one, which is one of the reasons why Maple Run has changed one major factor in their staff routines: early release days for the PreK-8 schools (Fairfield Center School, St. Albans City School, and St. Albans Town Educational Center) are now being shifted away from Friday to Wednesday in order to make more time for the district’s staff and faculty meetings.
“We really needed more time with one another,” Kimball said. “One hour just wasn’t enough.”
Aside from the shift in staff schedules, Kimball said the district had already been implementing their plan to provide more mental health support services in-school with the help of both local and federal dollars.
When COVID hit, that put the need for those supports in a starker light, Kimball said.
“Our numbers haven't changed that much, but the difference for those who need support and those who don't has widened,” Kimball said.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French has said previously that in his opinion, no further mitigation strategies are even going to be necessary in the fall.
“… Our emphasis will be on the return to normal operations," Secretary of Education Dan French said during a press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While vaccination numbers continue to reflect positively in Franklin County, the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID has caused many to wonder whether vaccines are proving effective and whether they will be against the Delta variant.
Experts at the World Health Organization said that while the variant is different, vaccines that are in development or have been approved provide “at least some protection against new virus variants, and so mutations to the virus will probably not make vaccines completely ineffective.
Kimball said as far as his schools are concerned they're going full-speed ahead with planning for only in-person learning come fall and are already in swing with their summer engagement programs.
“There are some really great things going on, from a local history course to circus camp for our kindergarten through eighth grades happening in the town,” Kimball said.
Currently, their summer engagement programs have around 450 students enrolled, or 20% of the student body, Kimball said.
“I’m anticipating a mixture of many different things (come fall,)” Kimball said. “We don't know what the new normal is. There's going to be students and adults who need supports, so we need to be making sure we are establishing relationships first. COVID put a highlight on a mental health issue that we already had.”
For a report on COVID cases school-by-school for the past year, click here!
To see the Vermont NEA Phased-in approach, click here!
