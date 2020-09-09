ST. ALBANS — Prosecutors won a significant victory in the case of Erika Guttilla recently when Judge Scot Kline denied a defense motion to suppress her interview with police on the night she was arrested for the killing of Troy Ford.
Guttilla argued that she had not properly waived her Miranda rights because she was intoxicated at the time. The defense argued Guttilla had invoked her right to remain silent and her right to an attorney during the interview. Her attorney, Bob Katims, also claimed Guttilla’s statements to police were not voluntary.
Kline disagreed.
He did side with Guttilla on one element of her motion — her request not to speak about the assaults and harassment she reportedly suffered at Ford’s hands and which the prosecution maintains was the motive for the December 2017 shooting.
When Vermont State Police Detective Sargent Angela Baker brought up the alleged abuse by Ford, Guttilla replied she “didn’t want to talk about it.” Katims argued this was an invocation of her right to remain silent. Baker, however, continued to speak with Guttilla about the abuse.
Kline agreed Guttilla had invoked her right to remain silent, but only on that subject. Katims argued that the remainder of the interview then became, in legal parlance, “fruit of the poisoned tree” and should not be admitted at trial.
Kline disagreed, writing in his decision, “there is no basis to find that Defendant’s answers to questions on other topics were somehow contingent on the discussion about the excluded topic.”
The entire interview lasted 3.5 hours and began at 2:32 a.m. on May 8, 2018, following Guttilla’s arrest in South Burlington, to which she had fled from her Highgate home after Ford’s body was found by two walkers in a wooded area near Guttilla’s residence, where she lived with her parents and siblings.
Video of the interview shows that Guttilla is extremely tired. She repeatedly puts her head down and closes her eyes. Her head was down when Baker first read Guttilla her rights, but Guttilla stated she heard them. Baker then went through them a second time, asking Guttilla after each one if she understood. Guttilla responded each time either verbally or by nodding, Kline wrote in his decision.
Multiple breaks are taken during the interview, each time at Guttilla’s request. Kline noted that following each break, Baker asks Guttilla if she is okay to continue speaking with police. At one point, Baker offers to read Guttilla her rights again.
While Guttilla was clearly sleepy, Kline found no evidence of intoxication. In fact, Guttilla mentions that she has been free of heroin for nearly 14 weeks during the interview.
Tiredness is a factor to be considered in determining if a waiver of Miranda rights is valid. “The issue is not whether the person is well rested, or at their best mental acuity, but whether, given all of the circumstances, the person understood the rights he or she was waiving,” Kline wrote.
Citing Guttilla’s questioning why Baker was repeating questions, the fact that she never says she is too tired to speak with the detectives, the multiple recitations of her rights, and even Guttilla’s attempt to joke about having signed away “my unborn child,” Kline concluded that “although she was very tired, the evidence does not indicate she failed to understand the rights she was waiving.”
Kline also found that Guttilla’s statement to police was not coerced.
Although Baker repeatedly tells Guttilla to sit up and look at her, Kline said Baker’s instructions were not made “in an intimidating or overbearing manner.”
“She was not confrontational, but rather patiently prompted Defendant. She spoke in even tones and was not demeaning or threatening in any way,” Kline wrote of Baker’s conduct of the interview.
There is also no evidence of deception or false promises on the part of police, Kline found. Guttilla wasn’t physically restrained and officers repeatedly stopped the interview to allow her to smoke or use the restroom and brought her both coffee and chocolate.
About 20 minutes into the interview is when Guttilla objects to Baker asking the same question in a different manner, adding “I feel like I should have a lawyer or something right now.”
Baker then asked if Guttilla wanted to continue speaking with her. Guttilla asked if she had to, and Baker said it was up to her whether or not they continued to talk. Guttilla then asks to use the restroom, Kline wrote.
Under current Vermont law, reaffirmed in the 2017 case of Matthew Webster, officers are only required to cease questioning suspects when the request for counsel is unequivocal. Officers are under no obligation to ask additional questions to determine if a person wants counsel.
Guttilla’s statement does not meet the standard of an unequivocal request for counsel, Kline found, noting her “words themselves reflect indecision and equivocality.”
According to previously filed court documents, witnesses have told police Ford was supplying drugs to members of the Guttilla family and had moved into the family’s home. He reportedly harassed and assaulted Erika Guttilla.
Erika’s mother, Carmen, has also been charged in the case for allegedly giving Erika the handgun used in the killing.
Corey Cassani, Erika’s boyfriend at the time, was charged with assisting with the disposal for Ford’s body. In November, he was sentenced to three to seven years in prison.