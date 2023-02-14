ST. ALBANS TOWN — Town voters will have two selectboard races to decide this upcoming Town Meeting Day, as two challengers – David Bray and David McWilliams – look to replace two incumbents – Brendan Deso and Jonathan Giroux.
While every Town Meeting Day is an important event, this year’s election is especially critical for establishing the town’s future direction.
Carrie Johnson, who has served as the town’s manager for more than a decade, announced she’ll be leaving the municipal office in September, and the selectboard has already initiated the search to replace her. Meanwhile, the town just wrapped up the construction of its new town hall and signed an agreement opening up water/sewer access for more development.
In combination, that leaves the next selectboard with a lot of big decisions on their plate as they consider how the organization moves forward.
2-Year Seat
David Bray
David Bray may not be a very well-known name in St. Albans Town since he primarily worked across the lake as a Plattsburgh businessman during his professional career. But these days, he’s retired, and wants to give something back to the community he’s lived in for the last 33 years by using his decades of experience in real estate brokerage and development.
Bray and the Town
Bray first encountered the Town of St. Albans administration this past year when he made a public comment to the selectboard about a local personnel controversy, and he felt he wasn’t heard.
“I felt that there wasn’t enough transparency on the board and within the administration and sort of stewed on that, all summer and fall,” he said. “Then I wrote down what my platform would look like and came up with a bunch of issues.”
For Bray, that platform includes a few issues outside of the usual focus of St. Albans Town. Compared to how it usually functions, Bray said he’d like to see the town be more proactive in helping the business community, similar to how Plattsburgh functioned when he sat on the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce and Rotary boards.
In Plattsburgh, he said the town underwent a planning project meant to tally and recognize the needs of its residents leading up to 2040, and the document served as a guide to get there. Bray said he’d like to see a similar long-range vision incorporated for St. Albans, especially as he sees Plattsburgh outperforming its Vermont neighbor in certain initiatives.
For one, he’d like to see a larger effort being done to take advantage of Vermont’s neighbor to the north. New York was active in recruiting businesses to come to the state, and with I–89 moving through the town, he said there could be a good opportunity to bring Canadian businesses to St. Albans.
He’d like to hire a chief financial officer for Johnson’s replacement as part of that work, flipping the administrative role into something more focused on aligning capital stacks and chasing grants to fund projects without having to burden the taxpayer.
“There’s a lot of money available that the town could use,” he said. “Maybe we could fund some of these projects in conjunction.”
He’d also like the town to get more involved with workforce issues. During discussions on Plattsburgh's 2040 vision document, Bray said he sat on the education committee, and there was a lot of talk about preparing students to go into the trades instead of focusing strongly on college.
He’d like to see similar moves made in Vermont by getting a better idea of what jobs are available in the area and pushing forward a curriculum that can help fill those positions. For example, Bray said he could meet with BETA Technologies to understand what they need in the upcoming years to help Franklin County students snag their jobs in the future and keep young people from moving away.
“I really feel that we spend too much time educating college kids and not concentrating on the trades,” he said.
Other initiatives mentioned by Bray include working with farmers and the City of St. Albans to see what could be done to mitigate phosphorus run-off into the lake, supporting the creation of a sewer/water system in the bay area, improving transparency, helping coordinate recreational efforts between the city and town, encouraging development in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act and lowering taxes.
He also mentioned helping local neighborhoods – Tanglewood and Hill Farm Estates – deal with ongoing stormwater projects and being an active conduit for those in the Gricebrook neighborhood looking to the town to fix its road.
“These projects have been kicked down the road for many years,” Bray said. “I hope to focus on their issues and finally bring these problems to a fair and acceptable conclusion.”
Brendan Deso
The incumbent candidate, Brendan Deso, initially said he wasn’t going to seek re-election, but he changed his mind after recognizing he could better help the town’s new manager search by staying, and he said he’s appreciated the relationships he’s been able to build with the rest of the board.
If elected, this will be Deso’s third term. He was first elected in 2017, and he served three years, between 2019 and 2022, as the selectboard chair.
Outside of his selectboard duties, Deso works as a licensed real estate broker, who specializes in affordable residential housing development.
Deso’s campaign
As the incumbent candidate, Deso stressed what the town has been able to do since 2017 when he first was elected to the board, highlighting past town accomplishments such as the buildout of its new Department of Public Works, the creation of its new town hall and the update of its parks system.
He also emphasized the importance of the town's recently-announced agreement with the City of St. Albans, which effectively resolved the two municipalities' century-old argument over sewer and water services and set up St. Albans Town – Franklin County’s largest town by population and grand list – for even more growth in the future.
“We have a local option tax revenue that still nets over $700,000 annually after paying on our 10-year loan on the new Town Hall. We have $1.9mm on hand in ARPA funds. These are all conditions that if met with reasonable, pragmatic leadership will lead to continued growth and success,” Deso said in a statement.
As for upcoming challenges, Deso named a few, including the aforementioned new town manager search, the upcoming deliberations about a joint police board with the city, the designation of ARPA funds, carrying the fire department through a transition period and pushing forward with stormwater utility projects.
Deso responded to the Messenger’s questions about his campaign via email. His comments on various topics have been edited for length and clarity.
On upcoming city/town deliberations:
“Our agreement calls for a Joint Police Board and Joint Police Advisory Committee, which both need to be finalized and implemented. We then have to go through our first budget development process with the City for the St. Albans Police Department through the Joint Police Board. There’s a great deal of inside baseball to be played out over the next year, and the fact we’ll have a new Manager at the reins really calls for continuity at the Selectboard level.”
On the fire department’s needs:
“Our volunteer roster isn’t quite fully staffed and we’re not seeing new cadets go through the Fire Academy like we wish we were. The station also needs to be expanded and refurbished on Lake Road, and we could potentially need a satellite station in another area of town. Chief Cross, no matter how much we all pray, will not be able to stay on forever and will inevitably retire someday. … which is why I’ll continue to support Chief Cross and other members of the Town’s FD and staff by voting to provide them with the resources they need.”
On the old town hall:
“This historic building deserves to be put back into use. I’ve reached out to local nonprofits to ask that they evaluate their needs to see if this building could be of real use to them, and have encouraged local developers capable of turning the building into much-needed housing units to reach out to the Town.”
On the town’s stormwater utility:
“There are several developments in the town with expired or noncompliant state stormwater permits that need our help, and we have to continue to prioritize, get grants for, and build projects that improve our waterways and address our unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments regarding flow restorations and phosphorus mitigation for Rugg and Stevens Brooks. I supported implementing the utility because it allows us to capture a lot of funding that would otherwise be unavailable to us.”
How to use ARPA money?
“Projects could include expanding City water and sewer services further into the town, building decentralized wastewater systems to service the Bay area, and more. Once the new Town Manager is hired and at the helm, we’ll have to firmly pick a direction and stick to it until we see results. One lesson I’ve learned the last 6 years is that it’s easy for one person to pick a project and say they’ll prioritize it - but the best way forward is always through collaborating with your fellow board members, the town’s staff, and residents and business owners within the community.”
On the town’s transparency:
“We’re a very transparent organization, but I do hear the concerns of Mister McWilliams and Bray. Unfortunately, there are times that the selectboard must enter into executive session to discuss matters that can’t be publicly discussed under open meeting law statutes. Contractual negotiations, personnel matters, and legal issues are almost entirely privileged topics that must or should be discussed privately to protect the town, its employees, and its interests. We’re all very conscious of transparency, but I do understand how folks could read our minutes and see that we’re in executive session almost every meeting and be concerned. We just happen to have had a lot of protected topics on our plates this past year. “
3-Year Seat
David McWilliams
A former selectboard member, David McWilliams has a long history of public service under his belt, spending his working career at the wastewater plant and later as an animal control officer.
He also served in leadership roles with the Franklin County Animal Rescue beginning in the 1980s and later as a founding member of Northwest Access Television, which included an almost decade-long period as its board president.
Now retired, McWilliams is running again to challenge recent moves made by the selectboard, including a 9- to 10-cent tax increase in the latest budget he fears will only hurt seniors on fixed incomes.
McWilliams’ campaign
While McWilliams agrees with some of the selectboard’s initiatives, he finds fault with the growth of its administration as the town considers its future steps.
“The town hall is top heavy,” he said. “They have too many employees.”
McWilliams said the result is that the budget is too much this year, and he proposed using $1 million of the town’s Local Option Tax dollars — pulled from sales tax purchases – to lower the costs of the property tax.
With many of its taxpayers being on a fixed income, he said they need a break from inflation in the stores, and increasing taxes too much is especially detrimental to the group.
The town administration, however, has contested the increase is due to staffing levels, pointing to rising heat costs, health insurance premium prices and the addition of policing costs in the budget as some of the main cost drivers.
McWilliams also pointed to transparency as a major concern that he’d like to fix, if elected, and he pointed to a few incidents that he felt were inadequately conveyed to the public as examples. He named the sewer/water agreement as one, which was announced fully-formed after public officials spent much of their time hammering out the contract in closed session.
“As for the city police department, they want us to take over 50% of their costs. Do you think that the residents of St. Albans Town’s taxes are going to go down?” he said.
He also pointed to the controversy surrounding former public works director Alan Mashtare, who left the town this past summer. McWilliams said there was a lack of transparency into the situation, and the public wasn’t able to be heard due to a restrictive time limit, which he’d like to scrap.
“I’m going to do away with that if I have everything I can do, because taxpayers that pay a lot of money in this town, you should hear them,” he said.
As for initiatives he’d like to pursue if elected, McWilliams said he’d like to try to resolve stormwater disagreements with Tanglewood and Hill Farm Estates communities by trying to get the original developers to pay for stormwater improvements required by the state.
Right now, the town taxpayers are helping to implement stormwater quality improvements, he said, when they should have been done when the developer was first creating the neighborhoods.
He supports litigation to try to get the dollars back.
“In the past, developers were not putting in proper culverts, not putting in a retention pond. Those initially have to be taken care of. But should the taxpayers take care of that? Or the person who put the development in and it didn't do it right? My opinion is developer.”
Like Bray, McWilliams also supports the town working to bring more businesses to the area. With the industrial park area available, he’d like to see more businesses move into town and bring more jobs to encourage growth.
“I’m not a polished politician.” McWilliams said. “Whatever your issue is, if it’s 100% factual, I guarantee I’ll run with that until the day I die.”
Jonathan Giroux
As the current chair of the St. Albans selectboard, Giroux has spent the last year leading the town through staffing challenges and a few issues around equipping its town hall with adequate water service.
He has served on the board since 2020. Outside of his public service, Giroux works as a licensed master plumber and business owner of Rail City Plumbing & Heating.
“The Town is at a critical juncture and after careful consideration, we believe the current selectboard is primed to make significant progress in the next few years,” Giroux said in his campaign announcement. “The Town is in the middle of a new manager search, exploring options for ARPA funding, and we’re working on other strategic projects —and that all leads us to believe the continuity of the board is critical.”
Giroux responded to the Messenger’s questions about his campaign via email. His comments on various topics have been edited for length and clarity.
Why have you decided to run for selectboard?
“Because we are at the start and in the middle of multiple projects. For example: the Town Manager search, three sidewalk projects, and coming up with new uses for the old Town Hall, the old DPW site. We also have a board right now that has proven it can work together and solve problems that impact the town.
What is the biggest challenge facing the town?
“Inflation. During the budget meetings this year, we really looked into what could be cut to avoid or lower a tax increase, but we couldn’t avoid it without cutting important services. Our Capital Equipment Plans for the fire department and DPW will also be affected by this due to the increased equipment cost. In order to keep the fire department equipment reserve funded, there will be a ballot question to add an additional $50,000 beyond the $125,000 we previously voted on to the Fire Department Equipment Reserve Fund.”
What are some other challenges in the next term?
“One of the biggest challenges facing the Town in the next year or two will be keeping stormwater projects moving forward. The State is considering modifying who we collect stormwater fees from. We’re currently watching the legislature because some of the draft bills they’re considering would force us to increase fees per parcel to keep the utility’s current plan funded.”
What is the next big project you’d like to tackle?
“The next big infrastructure project would be the town’s fire station. The chief is working on a plan to see what that could look like, and we will be meeting with the town manager and the chief in the near future to discuss this.”
Any response to transparency concerns brought forward by Bray/McWilliams?
“I feel this current board has been nothing but transparent when it comes to the tax increase and all other issues that are public information. The budget meetings are open to the public, and I didn’t see either David Bray or McWilliams in attendance.”
