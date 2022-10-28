FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermont’s 30 senators each represent roughly 22,000 voters, and Franklin County residents will have four choices when choosing the two candidates best suited to bringing their concerns to Montpelier.
Republicans have nominated incumbent Sen. Randy Brock and Rep. Bob Norris for the two available seats. Pam McCarthy and Jessie Nakuma Palczewski are running as the two Democratic nominees.
Sen. Corey Parent, the Franklin district’s junior senator, announced his intention earlier this year to not seek re-election, and he has since endorsed Norris as his replacement.
With Election Day just around the corner, here’s a quick review of each candidate’s positions, background and legislative approach.
Sen. Randy Brock
Out of the four candidates, Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin) comes with the most political experience, and, if elected, he’s looking to begin his sixth term as a state senator. He currently serves as the Senate minority leader, representing the seven members of the Republican Party’s contingent in the Senate.
Prior to serving as state senator, Brock ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 and governor in 2012. His history in state government also includes two years as the Vermont state auditor from 2005 to 2007.
His major committee assignments include the chair of the Joint Information Technology Oversight Committee and co-chair of the Senate Workgroup on Lessons Learned.
As for Brock’s political platform, the incumbent senator is calling for better affordability in Vermont and the need to keep an eye on Vermont’s spending and regulatory framework in order to lower the state’s tax burden.
As it is now, Brock said the state’s costs are forcing young people out of the state, causing a workforce crisis and encouraging retirees to flee to Florida.
“They're the six month plus one day people,” Brock said. “Those are the people that we really want to get back, or we want to prevent others from joining them, And we want to do it because those people, particularly given our graduated tax rate, contribute more dollars than the person who’s the low person on the scale who actually has to tap into state revenues in order to survive.”
Like many candidates, Brock also called for changes to Act 250, which he said has inflated the cost to build in Vermont.
“It’s complex. It’s Byzantine. It is slow relative to other states with against whom we’re competing,” Brock said. “It is a process that just cries for re-engineering.”
Brock also highlighted the need for the extension of broadband out to rural areas, encouraging young people to enter trade jobs, refocusing housing laws to cut down on localized pushback on development and taking another look at child care regulations to find ways to cut down industry costs.
As for Franklin County’s economic future, Brock said the next big challenges for Franklin County towns will be figuring out how to best develop rural downtowns and how to use the various funding mechanisms to jumpstart growth, install additional water/sewer infrastructure and update historic buildings.
More information on Brock’s campaign can be found at https://www.randybrock.com.
Q&A
Q: What role should the government play in making and enforcing laws? What is your governance style?
A: Government provides order to society. It protects, and it serves. It is something that is desirably there when you need it, and it doesn't get in the way when you don't. Often, it's whatever people want it to be because certainly in a democracy, people have the ability to shape what government does.
Government should listen to the people, on one hand, but on the other hand, it should follow some basic principles to ensure that you don't have mob rule. And that's the basis of a democratic republic.
That's why we have a constitution. And obviously why we have laws. One of the things about having a constitution is it's hard to change. Meaning that you don't do things on a whim. You're required to actually think them through and you're required to have not just won over the majority to do it, but to have something that's much stronger than that.
Q: How would you balance the varying needs of your constituents?
A: You balance it within the context of the underlying documents that we talked about, such as the Constitution, and our laws. Is what we're doing consistent with those underlying principles? And are we in fact following them? And in the event that something does need to be changed you come back to the question: ‘Does it fit with what we said we want to do and the framework in which we want to do it?’ Does it make sense? And does it follow some basic guiding principles? Is this good for society? Is it good for us? Does it make sense? Or is it crazy? Is it so off the rails that you have to push back?
It's rare that you have to push back. You don’t push back on all of society, but I certainly have seen it with parts of society. I've seen it with parts of groups, parts of political parties, and I've seen it as far as candidates and some people with whom I serve.
Q: What is the biggest issue for Vermont in the next two years?
A: One of the biggest things is obviously the economy, And that goes to the whole issue of money. For the past two years since the pandemic, we've been awash in money, and that can make you not perceive as well as you should what's really going on.
We went from a budget of just about 6 billion to a budget now of over 8 billion in just two to three years at the most. And the largest part of that budget was, of course, the federal money that came in to help during the pandemic.
It's imperative that we use that in a truly transformational way, as opposed to just spending the money because we got it. And above all, to avoid creating new programs. And you know, and this was one of the biggest fights of the year, to avoid creating new programs that we would have to pay for when the federal money dried up.
That's probably the biggest dilemma facing us in the next biennium is to be able to maintain that discipline, because our wants are not necessarily what we can afford to deliver, without creating greater problems, and particularly for those people who had less.
Rep. Bob Norris
Rep. Bob Norris, currently representing Swanton and Sheldon in the Vermont House, is mostly known in Franklin County for serving as the Franklin County Sheriff from 1999 to 2019. Prior to his election to sheriff, he served as a St. Albans City police officer for over a decade.
In the legislature, Norris serves as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Vermont National Guard caucus and of the rural economic development caucus.
After multiple attempts, the Messenger could not reach Norris for comment, and he has no dedicated campaign website. According to his personal social media activity, he received the endorsement of Gov. Phil Scott and former Lt. Gov. Brian Duble.
In an appearance on Northwest Access TV, Norris said he voted against Article 22 because he said it was something his constituents wanted, and he has some concerns about the state’s move to legalize cannabis because of the potential dangers of people driving under the influence.
He also voiced support for bipartisan moves to make Vermont more affordable.
“I think my track record has proven that I care about constituents within Franklin County. My record speaks for itself. I enjoy public service. I listen to folks. I return all phone calls. I enjoy the work that I’m doing. I look forward to the opportunity of going back to Montpelier so I can sit beside Sen. Brock with his re-election and learn from his expertise,” Norris said on public access television. “In some point of time, quite possibly I could be the senior senator here in Franklin County, but I ask for your support.”
Pam McCarthy
After failing to get enough votes to become a state senator in 2018, Pam McCarthy is trying to grab Franklin County’s Senate seat for a second time in the 2022 election.
In comparison to the law enforcement roots of other senate candidates, McCarthy’s professional experience lies primarily in the social work and support service fields.
Past job titles include the executive director of the Family Center of Northwestern Vermont, the field director for the VT Agency of Human Services in Franklin and Grand Isle counties and president/CEO of the Vermont Family Network.
She also opened a small family business, Cosmic Bakery and Cafe, in downtown St. Albans for five years with her son Mike McCarthy, who is the state representative for St. Albans City residents.
As for her platform, McCarthy agreed with her Republican colleagues that there’s a need to make Vermont more affordable and advocated for changes to Act 250 to help spur housing development, but she focused on the need to create inclusivity and affordable housing for those of all income levels, including those retired or on fixed incomes.
She said the state could help incentivize smart growth patterns by listening to local selectboards and city councils to better understand what they need to encourage development.
McCarthy also highlighted the need for a better approach to workforce issues by tweaking how Vermont prepares its students for careers, instead focusing on personalized learning plans to shuffle them toward existing jobs that best fit what they would like to do.
She also expressed support for changing some regulations around childcare to make the system more flexible and less burdensome for childcare providers, who will often pass regulatory costs onto parents.
McCarthy’s website also highlights the need to create affordable healthcare, including mental health funding, to support the development of concentrated urban downtowns via refurbishment of existing facilities and to preserve Vermont’s ecological resources, such as Lake Carmi and the St. Albans Bay.
More information on McCarthy’s campaign can be found at https://www.pamforvermont.com/
Q&A
Q: What role should the government play in making and enforcing laws? What is your governance style?
A: When I think of the role of government, I tend to view it as needing to be responsible and represent the will of the people, while needing to use resources wisely and be accountable to the people that we’re serving.
I feel strongly that we need to be hearing voices from across society, up and down the aisle and side to side. Up to the highest levels of government, we need to make sure [the state’s] work is informed by the people that we are serving.
Considering the legislature and knowing how it functions, … I know some of the promise is there to serve people better in terms of resources.
Q: How would you balance the varying needs of your constituents?
A: First and foremost, by making myself available to people. To also seek their counsel when making a decision that will impact a lot of people.
And by thinking about what are the needs of the people – the wants and got-to-haves – thinking about it systemically and thinking about all the constituents represented, not just a particular group, but by making sure that there’s equity in the choices that we make.
Again, I think when you look at the incredible assets that we have through federal funding sources, we had one-time money allocations in the last session. We really need to pay attention to that biennium, if that investment is what we intended and if not, correcting to make sure that those investments are the way forward.
At the state level and locally there’s never enough to go around. You always have to make hard choices, having to look carefully at what is going to have the greatest impact and what you have to do to make a difference in the long run.
Q: What is the biggest issue for Vermont in the next two years?
A: First and foremost is housing and tied to that is child care and elder care and workforce development. We have to solve the housing issue, and it’s going to take time before [state] resources are available to people.
Look at the workforce, which is needed. It’s important for people to have a place for them to come in and affordable housing, not only for the people who we’re trying to attract but also for those who already live here.
I know the challenges of people insecurely housed and homeless. I’ve had some experience as the field director for the Agency of Human Services from 2004 to 2011, and the problems have only gotten worse. The pressures that COVID-19 put on the economy really put into focus that it’s a foundational issue, and if we really make some progress around that some other pieces will fall into place.
Jessie Nakuma Palczewski
A newcomer to Vermont politics, Jessie Nakuma Palczewski said she decided to run Franklin County’s state senator to bring the concerns of local people to Montpelier.
Palczewksi moved to St. Albans in 2020 after living in Maine for over a decade. She’s originally from El Paso, Texas, and she said her experiences would bring additional diversity and viewpoints to the statehouse.
She said she especially appreciates the small scale of Vermont’s politics, which encourage anyone to get involved in informing state policy. She said that her main goal in running is to offer a voice to Vermonters of all backgrounds.
Professionally, Palczewski runs a small bookkeeping business. She currently serves as vice-chair of the St. Albans Police Advisory Committee.
As for her platform, Palczewski highlighted the need to tame out-of-control housing prices which discourage people from moving to the state and taking jobs. She said her brother-in-law had a chance to move to the state, but he declined after recognizing that there was no place for him to live. Even those who earn over the median household income, she said, aren’t able to afford a home.
“That’s not fair to people who are making minimum wage, and we’re asking people to survive and be okay with it,” she said.
She said tat Act 250 also needs to be “revamped for the 2st century” and she supports short-term rental control to try to curb the growth of homelessness – a problem she said could quickly put strains on state systems if left unchecked.
Palczewski also highlighted the importance of training high schoolers for the workforce available. She said in Texas there were multiple programs available for high schoolers to get career certifications prior to graduation, which she personally used to get her start out of high school.
More information can be found at https://nakumaforvermont.com/
Q&A
Q: What role should the government play in making and enforcing laws? What is your governance style?
A: I think my style is understanding legislation that is applicable. I think a lot of times the legislature is focused on theory-based policy and not understanding how it always trickles down. My governing approach would be getting to know the people and how policy affects them instead of just passing laws.
Q: How would you balance the varying needs of your constituents?
A: We have a divided house. My husband is a Republican, and I do truly believe that everyone wants what's best for the state. I think the rural needs and the urban needs are different, but it’s the same value system of making sure that people are taken care of.
We’re all one human race. We just need to find the common ground between all the problems. I was raised in a major city. We have similar problems, it’s just approached differently because of the population issue.
Q: What is the biggest issue for Vermont in the next two years?
A: Housing. We have a huge housing crisis. At the housing forum that was held, they said we need 3,000 new houses just to get the current population up to par in houses, and if we want the economy to grow, we need to find more housing. Without housing we’re never going to attract people to the area.
