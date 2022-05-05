FRANKLIN COUNTY — With the rising costs of fossil fuels and the pressures of inflation, many Vermonters are turning to renewable energy for their needs, specifically solar energy.
Industry professionals across the board are reporting more customers inquiring about solar arrays, solar panels, electric vehicles and heat pumps and how to get them installed before the winter months come back again. This past winter brought heightened fuel costs, and as a result solar companies like SunCommon, Sunrun and Green Mountain Solar are becoming increasingly popular in the Green Mountain State.
Do you have solar panels, a heat pump, an electric vehicle or some other form of renewable energy? If so, why did you install them? How does your solar system affect your fuel costs? Any regrets? Share your experience with the Messenger, and send a few sentences to news@samessenger.com. If you have a photo of your solar system, send that along too!
Full name and town of residence should be included in all entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.