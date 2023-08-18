ST. ALBANS TOWN — Everyone wants a clean Lake Champlain. But who’s going to pay for it?
The question arose this past Monday when the St. Albans Town selectboard met with representatives from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to discuss the state's expectations of the town’s stormwater utility.
Two hours of conversation later, and there’s a chance that St. Albans Town could go another route completely, after citing a lack of state-funding to do the work.
“If the state can’t be serious, why should we be serious about this?” Selectboard member Brendan Deso said.
Improving Lake Champlain
St. Albans Town began concentrating its efforts around stormwater back in 2020, setting up a stormwater utility as a way to collect additional revenue to pay for infrastructure improvements and decrease Lake Champlain’s algae blooms, caused in part by phosphorus run-off.
The accepted theory is that as rain water moves across impervious surfaces, run-off collects additional chemicals and nutrients, and if the water doesn’t stop moving enough to let the pollutants disperse, it can screw up the lake’s natural chemical balances, leading to big patches of stinky plant life floating on the waterfront.
Reversing the effect will require cutting those phosphorus loads from entering the lake in the first place. In practice, it’s a giant pain. The sheer number of phosphorus sources surrounding Lake Champlain – a 490-square mile body of water – requires a herculean coordinated effort to cut down on the amount of polluted water going into the lake. Locally, it’s also becoming a less and less attractive option, selectboard members discussed Monday.
As the town selectboard talked to ANR representatives, Deso was one of the more outspoken. His tie-breaking vote back in 2020 solidified the town’s policies around its stormwater improvement efforts, setting up a fee system to collect local dollars.
As limited funds trickle in from Montpelier to pay for the state’s share of the associated costs though, he said he’s starting to regret the move.
“(The establishment of stormwater utilities) was supposed to be an earnest effort to designate public funds to clean up the lake. Gov. Scott signed Act 76 ceremoniously right over at the Bay Park. I thought the cavalry had arrived there, and that the funds would start to flow,” Deso said. “The cavalry is still not here.”
The state also cut funding for municipal stormwater utilities this past spring. Thanks to the efforts of Vermont’s secretary of agriculture, Anson Tebbetts, farmers no longer have to pay into the town’s stormwater utility, which decreased its expected revenues by 18%.
“I have 18% less money than I had last year to operate on. And we have probably 18% more regulations in play,” Deso said.
City at play
Over at St. Albans City Hall, city officials are also tackling their own stormwater projects. Like the town, St. Albans City was also included in the expansion of the state’s stormwater program due to impaired watersheds, and city officials have their own phosphorus control and flow reduction plans on the books to significantly cut down phosphorus loads by 2036.
The city, however, has a few benefits working for them. With no agricultural fields in its bounds, the recent state move to exempt farmers from paying into municipal programs didn’t hurt its expected stormwater budget, and the city already had fee-collecting abilities through its water and sewer utilities. Shifting the bills to easily accommodate the needs of a stormwater utility required no heavy lifting.
Having limited state support though is still a pain. When Tebbetts and the Senate Ag Committee rallied around the idea to save farmers’ dollars, city planning director Chip Sawyer submitted a public comment as a matter of principle, pointing out that the ag secretary was effectively misconstruing state policy to give farmers a win over municipal actors.
The Town of St. Albans also lobbied the legislature by paying Leonine Public Affairs – the employer of former operations director Corey Parent – to stop the move, but the bill still passed without much contention.
Water fund grants provided by the state for stormwater improvement are also lacking, Sawyer said. Many of the stormwater grants provided by Vermont require a 50% local match. Normally, the local match for water/sewer improvements is 20%.
“It’s an unfunded mandate,” Sawyer said. “We’re in lockstep with the town on concerns about that.”
The five stormwater projects that the city has agreed to complete to help reduce its phosphorus load are expected to cost a total of $3.4 million. The largest of the projects – a gravel wetland to be installed near Houghton Park – is still in planning stages.
“It takes a lot of planning and problem solving to retrofit a historic community,” Sawyer said. “We might find that we’re running into some barriers and funding challenges, and we’ll engage with the state at that point.”
In comparison, the town has identified 15 separate projects as part of its stormwater obligation to the state, and it’s been collecting stormwater fees over the last few years to tackle the projects.
Future trendlines, however, don’t look good. With construction costs rising and limited state funds, town officials are worried they could be chasing a white whale that never results in a cleaner lake.
“There’s no way we’re going to get ahead, even if we double or triple our fees,” selectboard member Jack Brigham said.
”We need a serious amount of money,” Deso said. “We needed it yesterday, and we need it directly.”
Untangling tensions
While budgetary concerns affect every taxpayer, Deso said he’s also concerned about the efforts around Tanglewood Drive. Last month, the small community – located just south of the St. Albans State Highway – got hit hard with flooding as basements were ruined and septic tanks overflowed in the neighborhood.
Deso pointed to run-off from nearby state highways and Interstate 89 as the main culprit. Basically, state and federal roadways – installed by the same governments now mandating stormwater improvements – had caused major damages for local property owners, and now, St. Albans Town was being forced to raise taxes on the rest of its residents to move the water away from the neighborhood, he said.
Meanwhile, construction costs have made it difficult to get done. Deso said the town had already completed designs for Tanglewood’s stormwater infrastructure improvements, received a grant and went out to bid to complete the project. The construction bids though ended up being twice as high as expected.
No more grants for the project have since come down the line, and now, it looks like the town will again have to go back to the drawing board to redesign the project after witnessing the storm flows of the latest flooding incidents.
“Now, I've got to go to Kevin Briggs – the head of the Tanglewood homeowners association – and tell him that that project is not going to get built again this year,” Deso said.
There’s also issues of being equitable, Selectboard Chair Bryan DesLauriers said. If state funding comes in for one project, then there’s no guarantee that the funding will continue, and the imbalance would change how each neighborhood is treated.
In some cases, taxpayers who have already spent the funds on installing their own stormwater improvements could be on the line to pay for projects neglected by another taxpayer. Inconsistent state funds would then effectively pick winners and losers with essentially no consequences for those who caused the problem in the first place.
“We've been raising (funds) for a few years. We've got some money,” DesLauriers said. ”That's going to get us through a few of the projects. But what about the next ones? And so, do we use just a little bit of it, because we need this money that we've got right now from the state to last 10 years? Or is there going to be something else in there?”
State officials had no answers Monday. ANR officials, including MS4 project lead Christy Witters, offered sympathy for some of the challenges that St. Albans Town and other municipalities face. She offered to present the problems to state officials to see what could be done.
“So this is really an inflection point, in my mind. Does the state decide to pony up the appropriate amount of funds per community necessary to meet these goals? Or do they leave it up to us?” Deso said. “In my mind, the EPA delegated (phosphorus reduction) to you, and you've delegated them to us, and they're telling us, we have to do it, and we have to find the money. And that's wrong.”
