ST. ALBANS CITY — Stickers and emblems from a white nationalist group appearing in St. Albans are part of a broader problem across New England and the country, according to interim Police Chief Maurice Lamothe.
The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) has been in touch with both federal authorities and the Vermont Intelligence Center (VIC) about the stickers.
Lamothe said there does not seem to have been an increase in the stickers, which have been appearing in St. Albans since before he began working with the SAPD.
There is also, he said, no indication that there are more than a couple of individuals involved locally, and no evidence of the group holding meetings in the area.
However, the SAPD is asking that if anyone sees stickers or other white nationalist propaganda they take a photo and send it to the police along with the location and information about when it appeared.
Police and the public works department are removing the items. The public is also welcome to remove the stickers after taking a photo to send to police.
"That's what we want," said Lamothe, "the public to take a stance."
So far the stickers have only appeared on public property such as signs and trees.
"We don't condone it," said Lamothe, but the SAPD has also not wanted to draw attention to the stickers, which is what those responsible may want. "We're not trying to get them any credit or acknowledgment."