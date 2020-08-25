ST. ALBANS — The first step in the case of James Mulholland, charged with killing Kyle LaBelle in June, will be deciding whether or not he is competent to stand trial.
On Tuesday morning, Judge Scot Kline said the evaluation he ordered at Mulholland’s arraignment is complete.
While Kline did not reveal what the evaluation said, it likely found Mulholland competent to stand trial, as defense attorney Robert Sussman said the defense has retained its own expert to do an evaluation of Mulholland.
That evaluation will be for both competency and diminished capacity.
Competency, Kline said, “is the first issue that needs to be taken care of one way or another.”
The court will schedule another status conference in 30 days.
Mulholland, 22, of Swanton, is accused of killing LaBelle, 32, after LaBelle asked Mulholland not to pet his dog. LaBelle felt Mulholland was too rough with the dog, witnesses told police.
An argument between the two men escalated and Mulholland drew a handgun, firing 11 times. LaBelle’s young children were playing in the backyard at the time their father was killed in front of the Swanton home.
At Mulholland’s arraignment, his mother Tonya White testified that he has an IQ of 57 and receives disability payments. She told the court she had repeatedly approached both law enforcement and her son’s counselors at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services about the fact that he carried a handgun. Both said nothing could legally be done to stop him.
When she spoke with Mulholland about the gun, he told her he had a legal right to carry it, White testified.
At the time of the shooting, he was carrying a Ruger SR22 handgun with one bullet in the chamber and another ten loaded. He also had a spare magazine with another 10 bullets.
Mulholland is currently being held without bail. He has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. If convicted, he is facing life in prison.