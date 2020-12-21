Santa will travel in style through St. Albans tomorrow atop a convoy of military vehicles decorated for the holiday, courtesy of the Vermont Army National Guard.
The Guard's Brigade Support Battalion will bring light and joy to Vermont communities in a safe way beginning in the early evening Dec. 22.
The convoy, decked in lights and holiday decorations, will depart at 4:30 p.m. from Walmart in St. Albans and pass through several towns before arriving in Berlin.
Wave to Santa and see the lights at Walmart, or as the parade trundles out of town along U.S. Route 7.
Consisting of an array of military vehicles, including a wrecker, military ambulance, forklift and trucks, the convoy will travel onward to Georgia and Milton.
The Guard encourages community members to use the hashtags #VTLightsTheWay, #BootleggerBN and #86IBCT when sharing photos of the event to social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.