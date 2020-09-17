ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) presented a draft of a new internal affairs policy to the St. Albans City Council on Monday night, outlining how complaints and investigations into those complaints will be handled.
Following input from councillors and members of the public, some changes will likely be made to the policy before the council formally approves it.
The policy requires that all complaints be fully investigated within 30 days, unless an extension is granted by the chief, and that the complainant be informed who is investigating their complaint, interviewed, and given a written report when the investigation is complete.
An annual report will be made available to the public summarizing the types of complaints received and their outcomes.
Serious complaints, those involving excessive use of force, conduct unbecoming an officer, illegal or criminal conduct, driving while intoxicated, brutality, corruption, or breach of civil rights will be investigated by an independent third party retained at the city’s expense.
Anything which may result in a criminal prosecution will be referred to another agency for investigation.
Members of the public will be able to make anonymous complaints. Third parties will also be able to make a complaint on behalf of someone else.
In addition, anyone may make an informational complaint, one which they don’t want formally investigated but involves information they’d like the officer’s superiors to know.
Minor complaints will be investigated by SAPD commanders who have received training in how to conduct internal investigations. Minor complaints may include infractions of rules, regulations or procedures, or actions which were rude or discourteous.
Information on how to file a complaint will be available on the SAPD website and in the lobby of the police station. In addition, people may call or email the SAPD to file a complaint.
Anyone seeking to make a complaint should be provided with an opportunity to speak with a senior officer. If one is not available, another officer will take the complaint. “A citizen can never be turned away,” Interim Chief Maurice Lamothe said.
The chief will respond in writing within seven days, confirming that the complaint was received and letting the complainant know who has been assigned to conduct the investigation.
The officer will also be notified.
Police officers can be required to comply with an administrative investigation. Under the rules of such investigations, failure to answer questions or to answer them truthfully is grounds for termination. However, because answers are required, the investigations do not provide the Constitutional protections afforded to suspects in a criminal case. Thus, the information obtained from compelled interviews with officers may not be used in a criminal prosecution.
However, criminal investigators may seek to obtain that information in another way, Lamothe explained.
The SAPD will cooperate fully with any criminal investigations of its officers, the policy states.
There are five possible outcomes for an investigation:
- Sustained: There is evidence supporting the allegation or complaint.
- Not sustained: There is insufficient evidence to support the allegation or complaint.
- Exonerated: The incident did take place, but the officer’s actions were justified.
- Unfounded: The information in the complaint isn’t accurate or true.
- Policy failure: The officer acted in accord with existing policy, but the policy needs to be changed.
The chief will be required to notify the complainant of the outcome of the investigation within five days.
Reese Kelly, a member of the public who investigates complaints of bias and discrimination professionally, suggested some areas of improvement.
The policy states: “Any person reporting alleged misconduct of a St. Albans Police Officer that includes discrimination or bias based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or handicapped status shall be given a St. Albans Police Department ‘Complaint of Discrimination Form.’”
Kelly suggested expanding that list to include sexual orientation and citizenship status. “The more you name, the more people see you don’t tolerate those behaviors,” he said, pointing out that the policy doesn’t define bias or discrimination.
He also suggested including the availability of translation services for those whose primary language isn’t English and assistance with filing for those with disabilities.
The policy doesn’t specify how complaints will be handled if the complaint is about the chief, he pointed out.
Kelly also recommended including an appeal process for both the choice of investigator and the final outcome of the investigation.
There should be a place for people to file complaints other than with the police department itself, Kelly said, pointing out that someone reporting police misconduct, especially if they have experienced excessive force at the hands of a police officer, may be reluctant to go to the police station or speak with an officer.
Kelly suggested adding a statement barring retaliation against those who file a complaint. “If you don’t name it, people don’t know that’s how you operate and will have the fear of retaliation,” he said.
His criticisms were well-received, with Mayor Tim Smith asking him to put them in an email and Lamothe asking to speak with him further.
A revised policy will be brought back before the council at a future meeting.