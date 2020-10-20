Here's some of the highlights of what will be happening around the county on Wednesday.
Lincoln Avenue shooter back in court
Jack Laplant, the man accused of shooting at St. Albans Police officers on Jan. 2, 2018, will be in Franklin County Superior Court in the morning for a possible sentencing on charges stemming from the incident.
Laplant is facing multiple charges including attempted second degree murder for allegedly shooting directly at SAPD Lt. Jason Wetherby when three officers responded to reports of a man with firearm dressed in black walking along Lincoln Avenue.
Officers exchanged fire with Laplant who was hit, but not severely wounded. He has been in prison since the incident.
Laplant agreed to a plea deal earlier this year, then sought to withdraw it. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.
Franklin County for Justice & Equity is inviting drivers to Honk Against Racism.
The group will gather from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the corner of Fairfax Road and the I-89 Access Road nearest the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Complex.
Anyone is invited to bring "signs to express your ideals at this peaceful event and get those horns honking!"
Local sports action
Although attendance at school sports is limited to those who receive tickets or passes from players, here are some of the games we'll have our eye on on Wednesday:
- BFA St. Albans vs. Mount Abe in football
- MVU vs. Vergennes in boys soccer
- BFA Fairfax vs. Oxbow in girls soccer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.