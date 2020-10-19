Here's what's happening on Tuesday, Oct. 20 around Franklin County.
Have you always wanted to try your hand at axe throwing?
Leader Evaporator is sponsoring Let's Axe Breast Cancer, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Teams of four will take turns tossing their axes at Burly Axe Throwing in Burlington.
The Missisquoi Valley School District board will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. via Google Meet
The public can participate at: https://meet.google.com/xfq-mmbv-yup OR Join by phone (US) +1 413-341-4836 PIN: 224 094 893#
Agenda items of interest:
- Auditor Presentation
- Elementary Administrative updates,
- Franklin School Snow Plowing Bid (Action)
- Food Service update, other business,
- Board Goals (Update and possible action).
The Swanton Selectboard will meet in person at the Swanton Village Complex at 7 p.m.
Agenda items of interest:
- Recognition of Dedicated Service by Joel Clark
- Discuss Visitor Center Off Robin Hood Drive
- Discuss Private Road Acceptance Policy
- Discuss 2021 Proposed Library Budget
- Discuss 2021 Proposed Recreation Budget
- SE Group Tele Presentation on Trail Counting and Road Signage
