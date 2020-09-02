SWANTON — Maquam Bay in Swanton has been plagued by a horrendous odor this summer that has kept visitors away from the Swanton Village beach and residents in their homes.
Although the source of the smell has not been the cyanobacteria that has long-troubled Lake Champlain, the ultimate cause is the same, excess phosphorus in the water, Karen Bates, watershed coordinator with the Agency of Natural Resources, explained at the Swanton selectboard meeting Tuesday night.
Phosphorus is a naturally occurring element needed by plants, which is why it is found in most fertilizers and farmers spread it on their fields. Some phosphorus will inevitably end up in waterways, but when there is an excess of phosphorus, it encourages the growth of cyanobacteria, more commonly called blue-green algae, which can be toxic. It also encourages the growth of other plants and algae.
With a hot summer and less than normal rainfall, the bay was more shallow than usual. That allowed the heat to penetrate to the bottom where it encouraged the release of phosphorus bound up in the sediment into the water. The phosphorus “supported the growth of algae,” said Bates.
Shallow water also meant a lot more plant growth. The algae got caught on the vegetation. “When it then started to decay, it smelled horribly,” Bates said.
“It’s the phosphorus levels that are really supporting all that growth,” Bates explained. “We have to reduce phosphorus loading from the watershed.”
Last summer, samples collected by volunteer monitors from Maquam Bay at nine different times showed an average of 26 micrograms of phosphorus per liter. The goal for the northeast arm of the lake is 14.
The two key sources of phosphorus are water running off of land into the bay directly or into streams that flow into it, and large volumes of water causing streambanks to erode. The sediment in the streambanks contains phosphorus and when the streambanks erode that phosphorus is transported into the lake along with the sediment.
Reducing streambank erosion involves protecting streams and finding ways to keep stormwater from reaching the streams in a large, fast volume all at once. Many streams have also lost access to their flood plains, which allow the water to spread out when more water arrives in the streams than is manageable. That spreading gives sediment, and phosphorus, in the water time to settle out so it isn’t carried into the lake, Bates explained.
Bates has visited the bay and spoke with one landowner, Roger George, who asked about dredging the bay, as he has seen it fill in.
Dredging was considered in St. Albans Bay in 2007 as a possible way to remove phosphorus laden sediments at the bottom of the bay. It was rejected for being too costly. Removing three feet of sediment over 24 acres would have cost over $3 million, Bates said.
Dredging can also negatively impact waterfowl habitat and other living things. “There are a lot of reasons why the agency itself would be reluctant to support such a project,” Bates said. Bates also addressed the weed cutting done in St. Albans Bay. The weed harvesting done by the St. Albans Area Watershed Association (SAAWA) targets Eurasian milfoil, which is an invasive species.
“You can cut those and take them out of the water to improve boating in the area or swimming in the area,” Bates said.
But the plant growth in Maquam Bay is different. It would be harder to gather and because it’s not invasive the state would be less likely to grant permission to remove it, Bates explained.
Bates was asked if winds and currents may be bringing material into Maquam Bay from other parts of the lake. She agreed that is likely a factor, but added that the modeling hadn’t been done to show how big a factor it may be.
There is hope for Maquam Bay.
Reducing phosphorus in the lake will be a long process, but because of the small size of Maquam Bay, Bates said it may be possible to make changes there. In addition, when landowners in a community adopt practices that go beyond the regulatory requirements and adopt voluntary practices, improvements can come more quickly.
“It’s going to take a long time, but what’s restricting us is the community’s willingness to adopt practices that are voluntary,” Bates said.
Farmers, for example, can install two-tier ditches that allow overflow room for water in the ditches during heavy storms or use cover crops that keep land covered between corn plantings to reduce soil runoff from fields.
“We have resources to support that now,” Bates said. “All we need is a yes and they can happen."
Homeowners can make use of vegetation and rain barrels to reduce runoff from their own yards, including simple steps like not cutting grass lower than three inches.
Both technical assistance and funding are available to assist landowners of all types and sizes, including for residential septic systems. “We just need community members to say ‘yes, we’re interested,’” Bates said.
Bates offered to work with the town and other groups in the region to apply for outreach and education funds from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to spread the word about how individuals can help to improve water quality.
Portions of Maquam Bay may also be shifting to wetland.
Bates said she observed vegetation typical of a wetland rather than a lake shore in a portion of the bay. “The reeds you see growing in that area are plants we see growing in a wetland area,” Bates said.
For residents, owning land adjacent to a wetland rather than a lake typically means a change in their land value, she explained. It also means that some restrictions on land use, such as buffer requirements, may be less restrictive.
Reducing their tax burden has become a focus for several frustrated landowners along the bay.
Swanton Town Clerk Cathy Fournier explained that there are two processes for adjusting taxes. One seeks to change the listed value of the property, thus reducing the tax burden. The other is asking for tax relief for a given year, which requires meeting specific criteria laid out by the state.
In both cases, the process begins with a letter to the town saying what the resident is seeking. The town will then respond, explaining the process and scheduling any necessary hearings.