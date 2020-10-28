Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Franklin County today.
St. Albans City has a new fire chief.
Deputy Chief Matt Mulheron has been promoted to St. Albans City fire chief.
Mulheron has been fighting fires since he joined the St. Albans Town Fire Dept. in his teens, which is around the same time he began working for the city during the summers and after school.
The Messenger spoke with Mulheron about the work of the department and what changes he'd like to make.
At its last meeting, the Fairfax Selectboard voted 3-2 against adopting a resolution in support of Black Lives Matter.
Members of the community had asked the board to adopt the resolution, but some board members objected to the idea that racism has existed in Fairfax, while others thought singling out Black lives was a slight to other ethnic groups.
Selectboard chair Steve Cormier saw things differently. “I can tell you in the neighborhood I live… we have a couple of Black families with children, and I have seen… people in our neighborhood who have talked to them differently,” Cormier said. “I would guess, in this community, not that I grew up in it, there has been racism. There’s racism in every community.”
There were mixed results from Tuesday's games, with two local teams picking up playoff wins, while two others lost.
Enosburg's Levi Webb led the boys soccer team to victory over the Otter Valley Otters, scoring five goals.
It was also a good afternoon for the boys soccer team at BFA Fairfax, which won a play down game against Oxbow. The team is entering the playoffs with an 8-0 win loss record in the regular season.
Things were not so rosy for the BFA St. Albans football team, whose season came to an end Tuesday with a loss to Mount Mansfield Union.
Regular season play came to an end for Enosburgh's boys volleyball team, which played a makeup game against Lyndon Institute. It was a close contest, but ultimately Lyndon came out the winners.
Ready to start retirement planning? NEFCU if hosting a free seminar today.
Learn how to decide what your income needs will be when you retire, how to diversify your savings, how to reduce risk and more.
The online seminar is from 6-7 p.m. Click here for details.
