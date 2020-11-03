It's election day!
Vermonters will join their fellow Americans in going to the polls to cast ballots for state and federal offices.
At the Messenger, we will have live results once polls close at 7 p.m. and updates earlier in the day on how polling is going around the region.
As you know, roughly 70 percent of voters in Vermont have already cast their ballot, returning one of the ballots mailed to every eligible voter more than a month ago.
If you're among the voters who plan to vote in person, be sure to bring three things:
- The ballot you were mailed.
- A black pen, but not a Sharpie.
- A mask.
For more on what to expect at the polls, go here.
Still undecided on whom to vote for? Read our election profiles here.
We'll begin bringing you local results as soon as they are available.
No Vermont towns will begin releasing results until after polls close at 7 p.m.
Towns which count with tabulators have been able to begin counting early votes already. Towns which hand counts ballots will have later returns.
Some Franklin County House races may be slow to come in, as a result.
From 8 to 10 p.m. the Messenger will once again partner with Northwest Public Access to bring you live election results.
Watch at samessenger.com, northwestaccess.tv, or on Facebook, as well as Xfinity channel 1089.
Want to take your mind off of the election?
Messenger reporter Michael Frett met with Georgia Elementary and Middle School teacher Lauralee Wilson.
Wilson was finalist for 2020 Vermont Teacher of the Year.
A math coach, she works with both fellow teachers, to help them become more skilled at teaching math, and students themselves.
Wilson also offered a bit of an explanation for adults who may be confused about how their children are learning math.
Instruction in math has switched from 'how' to 'why.'
“The way we teach math now is so much different from what even some of younger teachers on staff learned when they were in school,” Wilson said. “Now we try to get students to understand the ‘why’ things work in mathematics and to discover things on their own a little more.”
In other school-related news, students at the St. Albans Town Educational Center participated in the Red Ribbon Campaign last week. The Red Ribbon Campaign is focused on preventing drug use.
Weather and driving conditions
The Agency of Transportation said more snow is expected tonight, with up to six inches possible in higher elevations. But AOT said roads are likely to be clear by prime morning commuting time as temperatures rise into the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.