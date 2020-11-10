Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
A food drive organized by local youth soccer players “filled the trucks” Saturday with boxes of donated food for Fairfax’s food shelf.
Members of the “Green Monsters” – the Fairfax Fletcher Soccer Club’s boys under 12 team – scored two pick-up trucks’ worth of food during their “Fill the Trucks” food drive in St. Albans on Saturday.
According to the youth soccer team’s coach, team members had seen a food drive as a way to get together outside of soccer practices and give back to their respective communities of Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford.
A study commissioned by area wellness group RiseVT showed hiking trails and multi-use paths in Swanton and St. Albans Town could bring almost $900,000 in economic activity to the region.
Conducted by the Burlington-based SE Group, the study, presented last week to St. Albans Town’s selectboard, found paths and trails in the two communities could bring some amount of business activity to Franklin County through their users shopping in local stores and restaurants.
Those findings predated both improvements within the St. Albans Town Forest and ongoing construction on the Vermont-spanning Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which could ultimately bring more visitors to the forest and Swanton’s health path, respectively.
Vermont has recorded its highest single-day record of new cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s initial surge subsided in spring.
On Sunday, Vermont’s health department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and the state’s first death related to COVID-19 in months.
Amid the growing number of cases, health officials are cautioning against large social gatherings and are advising Vermonters who have attended social events recently to avoid close contact with others and consider being tested for COVID-19.
A Missisquoi Valley Union high school field hockey player was named Capital Player of the Year.
Keirra McFadden, a four-year varsity field hockey player at MVU, was recently named 2020 Capital Player of the Year.
Coach Mel Hurlbut, new to the program this season, spoke highly of McFadden.
“There are two kinds of leaders in the world of athletics. There are the leaders who stand out in front, inspiring their team with words. Then, there are leaders like Keirra McFadden, who lead by example,” said Hurlbut.
