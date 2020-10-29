Here's what you need to know for Thursday in Franklin County.
Congressman Peter Welch visited yesterday.
His visit started at the Dairy Farmers of America facility on Federal Street.
Welch spoke with Leon Berthiaume about how well coronavirus relief programs have served farmers, and improvements DFA is making to the facility.
While farmers have been able to take advantage of federal relief programs, Berhtiaume said. But he is concerned about 2021, when the assistance will be gone. Dairy markets, according to Berthiaume, are still uncertain.
“We’re trying to see where demand is going to land,” Berthiaume said.
What you can expect at the polls next week.
Although more than 221,000 Vermonters have already voted, many are still planning to vote next Tuesday.
Secretary of State Jim Condos laid out what the polls will look like this year, including what voters need to bring to the polls with them.
The three things to bring, Condos said, are:
- The ballot you received in the mail.
- A black pen, but not a Sharpie.
- A mask.
Masks, pens and ballots will be available at the polls. However, bringing your ballot will mean you don't have to sign an affidavit that you have not yet voted before voting in person.
There is still time to return your mailed ballot. Learn more about options for returning your ballot here.
More local teams secured victories in playoff games on Tuesday.
The Enosburg girls soccer team hosted the Randolph Ghost, posting a 4-1 victory. Sophie Burns led the #1 seeded Hornets to victory with three goals.
The Bullets girls soccer team earned a trip to the quarterfinals with a win over White River Valley.
Things didn't go quite as well for the Thunderbirds. MVU's girls soccer team's season came to an end with a loss on home ground to the Hartford Hurricanes.
