What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 5.
In Vermont, our state and local elections are mostly behind us.
We have the highlights from elections around the state, including a narrow loss for Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson.
Curious how the presidential race played out locally? We have a wrap up of the local results, along with comparisons to 2016. Trump received more votes this time around, but Biden's total exceeded Clinton's locally by 45 percent.
St. Albans Town announced Wednesday that newly re-elected State Senator Corey Parent will be joining the town staff.
Parent will be taking the place of the town's former Director of Administration Ned Connell, who left earlier this year.
According to a statement from the town, Parent's title will be Director of Operations and Special Projects.
Fairfield Center School has 27 middle school students running cross country in the program's third year.
The program includes fifth through eighth grade students.
"Things were different with COVID. We had to ebb and flow and be creative with practices and meets,” said coach Michelle Desrosiers.
“We had enormous support from the school, and the community was support was spectacular.”
Enosburg boys soccer team lost their semi-final on Wednesday. The girls team is scheduled to play their semi-final, with a state championship game this weekend, should they win.
Two local couples have announced their engagement.
Elizabeth Dusablon and Shawn St. Pierre, both of Sheldon, will wed next spring.
Danielle Benway, of Highgate, and Victor Woods, of Swanton, plan to wed in 2022.
Mark your calendar
On Friday, the Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in St. Albans City from noon to 5 p.m. at city hall.Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CITYHALL to schedule an appointment. Blood Donors will receive $10 Downtown Dollars to use in a city store or restaurant.
On Saturday, the Green Monsters soccer team is holding a food drive to benefit the Fairfax Food Shelf. The under-12 team will be in the Price Chopper parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. accepting donations.
