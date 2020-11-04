Here's what you need to know about the aftermath of election day.
One Franklin County representative lost her House seat.
Charen Fegard, D-Berkshire, lost to Republican realtor Paul Martin in Franklin-5, representing Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford.
Former Franklin County Sheriff Robert Norris picked up an open seat representing Sheldon and Swanton in the House.
Incumbents secured comfortable wins in the county's other legislative seats.
St. Albans Town, Georgia approve next steps in municipal projects.
By a narrow margin Georgia voters said 'yes' to a new town garage.
In St. Albans Town, voters approved using $400,000 in local options taxes to purchase land and begin the initial work on the construction of a new town hall.
A Bobwhite has become a Bobcat.
BFA alumni Caden Hart now plays hockey for the Bayside Bobcats, a Junior league club in the 3HL.
Hart, who led, the Bobwhites to a state championship told the Messenger he misses his home town, but is enjoying life as a professional athlete.
In other sports news, Vermont has officially delayed the start of the winter sports season until January.
The fall season is not quite over, with Enosburg Falls boys and girls soccer teams set to play semifinal games this week.
