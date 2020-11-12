Here's what you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 12.
COVID-19 continues its resurgence in Vermont.
The state has experienced its largest single day rise in cases, leading the state to redeploy surge sites in Essex and Rutland.
With deer hunting season getting underway on Saturday, Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging hunters to take appropriate precautions, such as hunting and camping only with household members.
This week 250 Vermonters began their participation in a worldwide trial for a COVID vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.
Because of the pandemic Veterans Day looked a little different this year.
The ceremony was shorter, with about 60 people in attendance, but the sentiment expressed in Taylor Park was the same.
Ret. Rear Admiral Warren Hamm urged veterans to continue their service after they leave the military, by finding ways to serve their communities.
In Swanton, flags once again filled the village green in honor of veterans.
St. Albans City took a first step toward a stormwater treatment facility.
The council has authorized the purchase of land on Lower Welden Street which would be used for the facility.
Treating stormwater would reduce the heavy volume of fast flowing water that enters Stevens Brook, reducing streambank erosion.
Reducing streambank erosion will, in turn, reduce the amount of phosphorus entering St. Albans Bay.
After graduating in June, BFA Fairfax's Robbie Dearborn returned to the middle school soccer field this fall.
Dearborn coached the 7/8 boys team.
He told the Messenger he wanted every player to end the season a little bit better.
