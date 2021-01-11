Here’s a rundown of things to know and keep in mind for this week, including state and local news, COVID-19 testing information, and weather.
Vermont legislators to act on a bill pertaining to town meeting changes
The Vermont House is expected to debate and vote on bill H.48 on Tuesday, a piece of legislation that would allow for procedural changes of municipalities’ town meetings because of the pandemic.
H.48 would authorize municipalities to move the date of their 2021 annual town meeting, authorize municipalities to mail Australian ballots for use in 2021 annual town meetings, specify that terms of elected board members will continue until a successor is chosen, and permit the Secretary of State to issue supplemental elections procedures to protect the health and safety of voters, election workers, and candidates.
Watch the session by visiting legislature.vermont.gov/house/streaming/.
St. Albans City Council to discuss a year-round pool and a proposed water tower
The St. Albans City Council has a healthy agenda lined up for Monday night’s regular meeting. Among other topics to be discussed are the possibility of a year-round pool being built at the Hard’ack Recreation Area and a proposed water town being built at Aldis Hill.
The agenda also includes a presentation of information for voters and a proposal for TIF funds and SRF bond for the Kingman Street streetscape and an overview of Town Meeting Day’s articles and voting details.
Virtual workshop: Job Searching in a Pandemic
Through its Vermont Returnship Program, Associates for Training & Development (A4TD) is holding a free, virtual, and interactive workshop on Wednesday that looks to help you find a job during these trying times.
The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 12-1 p.m. Topics to be discussed include online interviewing, LinkedIn essentials, social media pitfalls, tips for mature and experienced workers, positioning yourself for the future, and opportunities that can help such as internships and training options.
Find the workshop on Zoom by searching for the meeting ID 884 8253 2922. Questions can be directed to Ron Redmond at (802) 307-2075 or rredmond@A4TD.org.
Where to get tested
Once again, the only free COVID-19 testing site in Franklin County this week that’s facilitated by the Vermont Department of Health is the state office building at 27 Federal St. It will be open for free testing Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but you will need to register and sign up for a time slot.
However, Kinney Drugs is also offering testing on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at kinneydrugs.as.me/StAlbansStore18.
There are also plenty of openings for the health department’s sites in Chittenden County. Find out how to register and a full list of the free testing sites at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
Where to give blood
Here are a list of blood drives being facilitated by the Red Cross in or near Franklin County this week:
- Thursday, Jan. 14: St. Mary’s (11 a.m. -- 4 p.m.); 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans
- Friday, Jan. 15: Cornerstone Community Church (10 a.m. -- 3 p.m.); 26 Bombardier Road, Milton
Warmer temps and dry skies await
The National Weather Service isn’t expecting much precipitation this week after Monday flurries and 50% chance of snow showers Monday night that could result in half an inch of accumulation.
Winds will be strongest Thursday night into Friday when they’re expected to be upwards of 15-17 mph. Temperatures will be slightly higher than they were last week with Saturday night’s low of 23 being the coldest it will get; most of the week will see highs around the freezing point while Friday could reach 38 degrees.
THIS WEEK’S MEETINGS
St. Albans Town Selectboard: Special meeting held virtually at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
Franklin West Supervisory Union Board of School Directors: Special meeting held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11
Montgomery Library Board of Trustees: Regular meeting at the public safety building Monday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
Fairfax School District Board of School Directors: Regular meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11
St. Albans City Council: Regular meeting held virtually Monday, Jan. 11 with an executive session beginning at 6:10 p.m. before the open session begins around 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Selectboard: Regular meeting held virtually Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Swanton Board of Trustees: Regular meeting held virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11
Montgomery Selectboard: Special meeting with the Budget Committee held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12
Fletcher School District Board of School Directors: Regular meeting held virtually Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
Montgomery Planning Commission: Regular meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12
St. Albans Town Planning Commission: Regular meeting held virtually Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Missisquoi Valley School District School Board: Special meeting held virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12
Georgia Selectboard: Budget meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13
Highgate Development Review Board: Regular meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14
St. Albans Town Development Review Board: Regular meeting held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14
