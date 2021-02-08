Welcome to the second week of February. Along with these few things to keep in mind, don’t forget that Sunday is Valentine’s Day. There’s still some time to pick up chocolates, flowers, or other presents for your special someone, but even those who aren’t celebrating the holiday of love should make note of it since they might be able to find some sweet deals on candy come next Monday.
Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be an occasion to show your appreciation to a significant other. Use it as a chance to express your gratitude to anyone in your life that you value. We sure do love our readers!
1. Competition begins for high school sports
After being given the go-ahead by Gov. Phil Scott on Friday, high schools will finally get out of their preseason training and begin to compete against other schools on Friday. While you won’t be able to watch your family, friends, or alma mater in person because of state restrictions, you may be able to tune into certain events being broadcasted by Northwest Access TV.
2. Public hearings to be held for Governor’s Recommended Budget
The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations are seeking public input on the Governor’s Recommended Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget and will hold two public hearings on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 — the first from 1-2 p.m. and a second from 6-7 p.m. via videoconference.
3. Buried in Treasures class kicks off Wednesday
Buried in Treasures is Age Well’s self-help and support group for people who want to declutter their lives. The first of 16 free weekly classes is slated for 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
When excess belongings limit a person’s ability to use their home, it can have profound impacts on safety, health, relationships, wellbeing, daily functioning and housing security.
Hoarding Disorder is a behavioral pattern characterized by difficulty discarding and sometimes excessive acquisition of items that leads to clutter, distress and impairment in functioning. Clutter can be overwhelming, but there is help available. This class is designed to connect people to resources and support.
The class will meet remotely through Zoom. Participants must have the ability to connect virtually to the class through video calls. There are some pre-screening questions that will be asked of interested participants.
Registration is required; to sign up and learn more, contact instructors Ciara Herman-Dunphy (chermandunphy@agewellvt.org) or Derek Souza (dsouza@agewellvt.org) or call (802) 662-5214.
4. Virtual bird tales
The Friends of Missisquoi is once again conducting its Bird Tales event, just in a virtual format this year.
The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Swanton invites you to its fifth annual evening of bird tales. Join online as members of the Vermont birding community come together to entertain with avian stories from their year of pandemic birding. This popular event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 on Zoom. The event is free, but spaces are limited. Please register in advance by visiting eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-bird-tales-birding-in-covid-times-tickets-137075489479.
For more information, contact the Friends of Missisquoi NWR at board@friendsofmissisquoi.org.
5. More snow likely on the way
Cold temperatures and some light snow are in the National Weather Service’s forecast for this week. There will be an 80% chance of snow on Tuesday with accumulation expected to be around 1-3 inches.
There’s a 30% chance of snow showers Tuesday and Thursday nights while chances increase to 60% for Friday.
Temperatures through the week aren’t expected to get any higher than 25 degrees — which is predicted for Tuesday.
THIS WEEK’S MEETINGSMissisquoi Valley School District School Boards: Special meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
Town of St. Albans Planning Commission: Meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
Franklin Water Commission: Meeting scheduled with the selectboard for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10
Franklin’s Haston Library Board of Trustees: Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
Highgate Development Review Board: Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
Town of St. Albans Development Review Board: Meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
St. Albans Police Advisory Board: Meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, 12
Welcome to the discussion.
