As you head into the first full week of 2021, here are some things to know and keep in mind.
Vermont legislature begins its 2021-22 biennium
The Vermont House of Representatives and Senate are expected to convene this week as the legislators start their respective terms, 30 doing so as newly-elected members.
Wednesday morning, the speaker of the House and party caucus leaders are expected to preside from the podium and floor, respectively, to help kick off the biennium and invoke the spirit of the House. Elections for the speaker, clerk, resolutions and other key motions will follow later in the day.
The Canvassing Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 10 a.m. before the Inaugural Message, which is slated for 2 p.m.
All ceremonies are set to be live streamed through legislature.vermont.gov.
Vaccine allotment going down
As mentioned in Gov. Phil Scott’s Dec. 31 media briefing, the state will be getting fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The Pfizer doses are set to drop from 5,850 to 3,900 while the Moderna doses will decrease slightly from 4,000 to 3,900.
Where to get tested
The Vermont Health Department has expanded the locations at which it’s providing free testing for COVID-19 to people who are not showing symptoms. While there are a handful of options with openings in Chittenden County, the only site in Franklin County this week is the state office building at 27 Federal St. It will be open for free testing Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but you will need to register and sign up for a time slot.
Find out how to register and a full list of the free testing sites at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
Free tree pickup for city residents
The City of St. Albans Department of Public Works is now picking up Christmas trees left by the curb at no cost to resident. Trees must not have any tinsel or ornaments on them. This service will continue through Jan. 15, at which point it will be the responsibility of the property owner to have trees discarded.
Extended January Break
The St. Albans Recreation Department is offering a fun, active opportunity for children while they’re out of school through Wednesday. You can sign up kids in grades K-8 for single or multiple days and have them enjoy the activities being provided at the Barlow Street Community Center. The days go from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Learn more and register at bit.ly/3b6uAV0.
American Red Cross virtual volunteer fairs and blood drives
The American Red Cross is offering a series of virtual volunteer fairs for you to learn about urgent volunteer opportunities this season. The sessions are intended for existing Red Cross volunteers and the general public that is interested in learning more about the many ways of serving with the Red Cross. These needs include national and local disaster responders, blood drive volunteers, office and administrative support among others.
This month’s fairs are Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 12 p.m. To receive the virtual meeting link or call-in number, register for a session by emailing volunteerNNE@redcross.org.
Here are a list of blood drives being facilitated by the Red Cross in Franklin County this week:
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: Northside Baptist Church (10 a.m. -- 3 p.m.); 1321 Fairfax Road, St. Albans
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: Franklin Town Hall (11 a.m. -- 3:30 p.m.); 5167 Main Street, Franklin
- Friday, Jan. 8: La Quinta by Wyndham (10 a.m. -- 3 p.m.); 813 Fairfax Road, St. Albans
A mid-week dusting to be followed by dryer skies
Temperatures are expected to be below freezing this week, but they shouldn’t be joined by too much snow.
The National Weather Service is only calling for a 30% chance of snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After that, forecasts call for skies to be cloudy while winds gust between 5-10 mph, and there’s no snow being predicted through Sunday. Friday night appears to be the coldest it will get all week with lows around 13 degrees.
THIS WEEK’S MEETINGS
Town of St. Albans Selectboard: A special meeting Monday at 3 p.m. to virtually discuss potential relocation of town hall. The board will later hold its regular meeting, also virtually, at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Town of Montgomery Recreation Board: A regular meeting will be held virtually Monday at 5 p.m.
Town of Georgia Selectboard: A special budget meeting will be held virtually Monday at 6 p.m.
Town of Montgomery Selectboard & Water Commission: A regular meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
City of St. Albans Development Review Board: A regular meeting will be held virtually Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Georgia School Board: A regular meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Missisquoi Valley School Board: A regular meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Town of Highgate Selectboard: A special budget meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Town of Swanton Selectboard: A regular meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Fairfax School Board: A regular meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership: A regular meeting will be held virtually Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Use the Meeting ID: 829 9832 7814 and passcode “Alpaca”
Town of Swanton Selectboard: A regular meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. over videoconference.
