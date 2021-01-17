We hope you’re all shoveled out and were able to enjoy the snowfall this past weekend instead of having to deal with any inconveniences it may have caused.
Going into the week starting Jan. 18, here are some things to know.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day closings
Remember that Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so many businesses and services will be closed. This includes post offices, banks, town offices and most waste haulers. With schools also being closed, you will likely see more children out and about during the day than you usually would on a Monday. Call ahead before you try to visit any specific office or service.
Vermont and the nation ready for inauguration celebrations and potential backlash
Many Americans’ eyes will be on DC this week for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, but it’s likely that there will be even more attention on it than previous inaugurations given what happened at the Capitol Jan. 6.
Washington, DC is expected to be heavily secured, members of the Vermont National Guard heading south to help that effort.
In Vermont, state and local law enforcement agencies are trying to keep up and learn of any protests or rallies being planned in nearby communities or in Montpelier.
“Even outside of hearing anything, we’re not naive. Anything that happens nationally happens in New England, happens in Vermont, happens in Franklin County,” said St. Albans City Police Chief Maurice Lamothe. “We as a community and as a police department have to prepare for anything that can occur.”
Here’s a snapshot of inauguration-related events that are scheduled:
- Virtual parade and lighting ceremony: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a virtual parade and lighting ceremony will be televised from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, honoring Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
- Inauguration: It’s anticipated that the swearing in of Biden and Harris will begin around noon Tuesday and can be viewed on many television networks. Biden will then deliver his inaugural address.
- Presidential escort and virtual parade: Following Biden’s planned trip to Arlington National Ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Tuesday, he and Harris will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street in downtown to DC to the White House. Instead of the traditional in-person parade, a virtual event will be broadcast; that is expected to begin around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- “Celebrating America” primetime TV event: Instead of the traditional balls that are held the night of an inauguration, Tom Hanks will host a television event starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that will include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons.
High schools sports given the green light for next phase of activity
Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that high school sports are now permitted to enter Phase 2 of participation which allows teams to conduct drills with minimal contact and inner-squad scrimmages. Previously, athletes were restricted to having no contact and were only able to perform individual skill training and strength and conditioning exercises.
Vaccine sign ups for older general public
As the state nears the completion of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, it prepares to start providing doses to the general public -- those who aren’t health care workers or live at long-term care facilities -- next week.
Vermonters who are 75 years old or older will be able to start signing up for a vaccine appointment this week once state officials announce and release the sign up details. Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said residents in the eligible age band will need to register by calling or setting up an appointment online and that they should not try to do so through their primary care provider.
Smith also urged those who make appointments to keep them, as the dose will otherwise be wasted.
St. Albans Town Selectboard to discuss the FY22 budget and Town Meeting Day details
The St. Albans Town Selectboard is scheduled to meet for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but a budget work session -- including a review of Town Meeting Day articles -- is also slated for that night beginning at 5:30 p.m. The town manager is also expected to provide an update on the Town Hall relocation project and FEMA reimbursement funds related to COVID-19 issues.
Free ice cream through Vermont Family Network’s Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Lab Sibshop
Brothers and sisters of siblings with special needs are invited to join in on the Vermont Family Network’s Sibshop series, this week’s looking at how the infamous Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made.
Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, children six and older who have siblings with special health care needs and disabilities will be able to connect with other children who get what it’s like to be a “sib,” while also enjoying and learning about how Ben & Jerry’s is produced. Pre-registered sibs will receive a coupon for a free pint that they can munch on during the event, and they will later head into the Flavor Lab where they will vote on their favorite flavor combination and even make their own.
The theme of the Sibshop is individuality, asking participants to evaluate how their sibling affects their personality and interest and to look at what makes them who they are.
Registration should be completed as soon as possible to ensure the ice cream coupon arrives in time, and it can be done here or by emailing molly.lawney@vtfn.org.
THIS WEEK’S MEETINGS
Montgomery Recreation Board: Special budget meeting held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Georgia School District: Special meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Montgomery Selectboard and Water Commission: Regular meeting held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Montgomery Budget Committee and Selectboard: Special meeting held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Fletcher School District Board of School Directors: Regular meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Highgate Planning Commission: Meeting held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Missisquoi Valley School District School Board: Meeting held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Swanton Selectboard: Regular meeting held virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Town of Saint Albans: Meeting held virtually Wednesday, Jan. 20; budget work session is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the regular meeting following after, around 6:30 p.m.
