Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and northern Vermont, as well as parts of northern New York, including the northern Saint Lawrence Valley and all of the Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity generally between midnight Tuesday morning through early afternoon Tuesday, then become lighter through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&