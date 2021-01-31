Welcome to February -- the shortest month of the year and the only one that can pass without there being a full moon. However, a full moon is slated to appear just before the calendar flips, on Feb. 27, as the next February that won’t have a full moon is 2037.
February is also Black History Month, which started in 1976 when President Gerald Ford officially recognized it. However, its origins date back to 1926 when a one-week recognition of Black history was held, being scheduled in the middle of the month to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
Here’s what you need to know for the first week of February.
Vermont Hot Chocolate Week
Feb. 1-7 is Vermont Hot Chocolate Week! Dig In Vermont has a page that will help you celebrate the month, including places that will be offering specials, kits, do-it-yourself cocoa bars, featured recipes, meet-the-cows videos, hot chocolate bombs, and hot chocolate to-go. The website will also help you discover special Vermont hot chocolate recipes, participate in an Instagram contest, and find out how to go on an outdoor adventure with the warm and tasty beverage.
Hot chocolate might also be the perfect drink after shoveling the driveway or for the kids to enjoy while they’re home from school…
Winter storm slated for Monday through Wednesday
A nor’easter is expected to hit the region through Wednesday, and while the forecast has Northwestern Vermont seeing less than neighboring New England States, higher elevations could still see up to a foot of snow. The latest AccuWeather maps show most of Vermont getting between 6-12 inches while a sliver of the northwestern corner of the state is on the lighter side -- only being predicted to get 3-6 inches.
The National Weather Service says St. Albans could feel as cold as -14 degrees Fahrenheit Monday with the wind chill, and there’s a 50% chance of snow showers starting after midnight. Chances of precipitation then rise to 90% for Tuesday and 60% on Wednesday -- when the high temperature will be around 30 degrees. The National Weather Service then calls for a 50% chance of snow on Friday and a 30% chance Friday night and Saturday.
Make sure to have your mailbox accessible for letter carriers following the storm to prevent delivery delays.
Groundhog Day
The yearly tradition of Punxsutawney Phil being asked to predict the end of winter continues this year on Tuesday. While in-person celebrations aren’t scheduled because of the pandemic, television broadcasts are still slated to show Phil’s emergence and forecast.
FUN FACT: Groundhog Day originated in Germany but used a badger to predict the beginning of spring.
Their schedules might change in the coming days, but as of Sunday night, streaming services where you can find the 1993 Bill Murray classic, for a rental fee, include Amazon Prime Video, Sony, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and others. Comcast customers can also view an edited version of the movie, with commercials, on demand through AMC for free.
Super Bowl Sunday
Even those who aren’t football fans might want to make note that one of the most-widely viewed television events, and one of the most popular days for take-out food, is this upcoming Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic forced many sporting events and championships to be cancelled or postponed over the last 11 months, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2020 men’s Division I national collegiate basketball championship -- which caused the NCAA’s revenue to fall by $600 million, more than a 50% reduction from its 2019 total according to a report by USA TODAY Sports after a review of audited financial statements.
The National Football League’s championship showcase, however, appears to be on track to go off without a scheduling hitch. While there were games during the regular season that had to be rescheduled after positive COVID-19 tests by players, the Super Bowl has maintained its date of Sunday, Feb. 7 and will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become the first team to ever be the “home” squad of the league’s championship that is traditionally neutral in nature as it’s a predetermined site -- Tampa being selected as such in 2017.
Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady are set to host counterpart Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs starting at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.
If you’re not planning to watch, keep Sunday night in mind if you might be planning to order take out or visit a restaurant or bar -- since many food and drink establishments could be extremely busy and have significantly higher wait times for patrons.
We plan to publish a list of options where you can watch the big game, or get good food deals because of it, later in the week.
WEEKLY MEETINGS
St. Albans Town Selectboard: Special meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1
St. Albans City Development Review Board: Regular meeting held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1
Town of Franklin: Meeting held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1
Georgia School District Board of School Directors: Regular meeting held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
St. Albans City Historic Preservation Commission: Meeting held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
Missisquoi Valley School District Board of School Directors: Meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
Town of Swanton Selectboard: Meeting held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2
Town of Franklin Selectboard: Meeting held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3
