It’s the last week of January and the first full week of newly-seated President Joe Biden’s term. Here’s a few things to know heading in.
Vaccines to begin for Vermonters 75 and older
While it was previously expected that registration to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment was going to start last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced this past Friday that it will instead begin Monday, Jan. 25 for Vermont residents who are at least 75 years old. The vaccines for that population will begin to get administered on Wednesday while health care workers continue to get their doses throughout the week.
Virtual Ice Fishing Festival goes online ahead of Saturday’s Free Fishing Day
Like many other events in the last 10 months, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Ice Fishing Festival has turned to a virtual option for its eighth annual tutorial. That will be beneficial to new anglers, however, as the festival has previously been held on the day of the state’s winter Free Fishing Day; this year, those new to the sport will be able to learn ahead of time and then take full advantage of the day on which anyone can fish on Vermont water bodies without a license -- which is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 30.
Maker of Sanders’ mittens puts three pairs up for auction
Jen Ellis, the Essex Junction teacher who made the mittens famously seen on Bernie Sanders during last week’s presidential inauguration, announced on MSNBC Sunday morning that she’s auctioning off three sets of mittens this week through eBay and CharityAuctionsToday. One auction will help raise money for her daughter’s college tuition while the other two will support Passion 4 Paws, a dog rescue based in Shelburne, and Outright Vermont, a non-profit organization that works to build a Vermont where all LGBTQ+ youth have hope, equity, and power. Bidding will end on Friday.
Georgia residents to vote on $3 million bond issue
Georgia voters will return to the polls on Tuesday to “verify” the town’s prior vote authorizing a $3 million bond for building a new town garage, verifying a clerical error and confirming that they knew about the November vote on the issue.
Cold and cloudy
While areas in the southern part of the state might see some snow early in the week, the National Weather Service is predicting that the northwest region will be dry through Saturday. However, temperatures will be extremely cold, and the sun will be blocked out by an abundance of clouds. The wind chill Monday could feel like -3 degrees while the low in the evening will be around 6 degrees. The forecast has the week’s highest temperature being 25 degrees on Wednesday, falling to around 2 degrees Friday night.
THIS WEEK’S MEETINGS
Fletcher School District Board of School Directors: Emergency meeting held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25
Georgia Selectboard: Regular meeting and bond informational meeting held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25
Swanton Village Board of Trustees: Regular meeting held 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25
Town of St. Albans Planning Commission: Meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
Georgia Selectboard: Budget meeting held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
Town of St. Albans Development Review Board: Meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
