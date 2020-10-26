Here's what you need to know for Monday, Oct. 26.
There has been a diagnosed case of COVID-19 at St. Albans City School.
Superintendent Kevin Dirth has stated that contact tracing is being done by the Dept. of Health, and anyone who may have had close contact with this person will be contacted.
There is, Dirth said, no need to close the school, which has been begun transitioning to more in-person days per week.
The state is reporting an uptick in cases around the state, even as the administration laid out how it will handle distribution of a vaccine should one become available.
The increase is cases is connected to outbreaks at St. Michael's College, the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center, and a wedding in Cambridge.
The administration's vaccine plan begins with the most vulnerable populations and essential workers receiving the vaccine first, under the assumption that initial supplies will be limited.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine was clear that the standard for determining whether or not to use a vaccine will be scientific, not political.
Derek Hoy, a St. Albans native, has returned home to work for Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
Hoy left St. Albans after graduating from BFA to head to New York City for college. He has since lived in Boston, France and Louisiana before coming back to Vermont with his family.
“It took being out of state to realize how good things are,” said Hoy.
He also expressed excitement over his position as Chief Financial Officer for NCSS, which he described as melding his passions for education and health care.
Ever wondered what the criteria are for publishing a letter to the editor?
Reporter Bridget Higdon answers that question.
It was a good weekend for Thunderbirds soccer.
The boys beat the Spaulding Crimson Tide, 4-1. Be sure to take a look at the full selection of photos taken by Mandy Bouchard.
The girls' opponents came from a little closer to home. Led by Arianna Bourdeau, the Lady T-birds bested BFA Fairfax, 2-1.
But the T-birds weren't alone in having a victorious weekend, the Enosburg Hornets boys soccer team topped Danville, 10-0 on Senior Day.
Meetings and events
The Swanton Village Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at the village offices with a short agenda with mostly routine items.
The St. Albans Town Selectboard will also meet at 7 p.m. to select winners in the town's costume contest. The meeting will be held at town hall, but the public is also invited to attend via Zoom. The meeting ID is 864 1528 8583. For meeting password contact Jenn Gray at (802)524-7589 ext. 107 or j.gray@stalbanstown.com.
