Here's what you need to know for Monday, Nov. 9.
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine are asking Vermonters not to gather in groups larger than 10.
Many of the recent cases connected to hockey and broom ball leagues in Central Vermont are the result of informal gatherings, the governor said Friday.
Those gatherings often lack the social distancing required in restaurants, Scott explained.
COVID-19 continues to grow in the states and counties surrounding Vermont, with few places now considered safe for Vermonters to visit without quarantining upon their return.
As COVID cases increase, the University of Vermont Health Network continues to struggle in the wake of a cyberattack.
The Vermont National Guard is assisting the medical center in examining thousands of devices used by staff for malware and viruses.
UVM Medical Center will not be conducting any breast imagining appointments today. However, because staff cannot fully access patient records and schedules, they have been unable to notify all patients of the cancellations.
In more upbeat news, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a new recruit.
Mac is just eight weeks old, but he's already been introduced to the public, proving to be an especially big hit with the kiddie set.
He'll be trained in search and rescue and drug detection, but will not become a full patrol dog. That would require training him to bite, but the FCSO prefers to have him in a community relations role.
"Everyone loves a dog," said Sheriff Roger Langevin.
Looking for a way to make a difference in your community?
United Way has a round up of some of the volunteer opportunities in Franklin County and neighboring communities.
Vermont Works for Women is seeking mentors, while Franklin County Animal Rescue could use a volunteer receptionist.
With weather about to turn colder just as federal coronavirus relief funds the state has been using to house homeless Vermonters in hotels is ending, Samaritan House and Franklin Grand Isle Community Action are seeking donations of tents, sleeping bags and outdoor gear to help people through the coming cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.