Fairfax will have a new outdoor rink this winter.
The town's fundraising efforts, combined with a donation, have secured enough funding for an outdoor rink.
The rink was a popular choice with residents answering an online survey, and one the town's recreation director said will offer people the chance to get together that is missing from other outdoor winter activities such as snowshoeing.
Georgia teacher named Art Teacher of Year.
Georgia Elementary and Middle School teacher Dorsey Hogg was selected as Vermont Art Teacher of the Year by the Vermont Art Educators Association.
She was given the award at an outdoor event that included art created by her students.
Wondering what the options are for returning your ballot?
The Messenger outlines your options for returning your mailed ballot or voting in person this year.
Regardless of how you choose to return your ballot, you must fill it out correctly, including placing it into a sealed envelope, signed by the voter.
Watch St. Albans City Clerk Curry Galloway walk you through the process.
Three local athletes recognized as Athletes of the Week.
Jacob Tremblay of Bellows Free Academy St. Albans led the school's cross country team to a second place finish at NVACS last weekend.
Friends and teammates Emily Graham and Alexandria Brouillette of Missisquoi Valley Union were selected for their contributions to the girls soccer team this year.
Looking for something to do this weekend?
Milton is hosting its first craft hop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit locations around town for a chance to purchase locally made crafts.
Up for a mid-morning run? Join the St. Albans Recreation Dept. for a 5k or 3k trail run at Hard'ack at 10:30 a.m.
If a walk is more your style, join trail steward Mike Cain and science teacher Paul Brown on a RiseVT field trip to the St. Albans Town Forest. Walk is free and begins at 11 a.m. Marks are required.
