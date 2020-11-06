Here is all you need to know about what's happening around the county for Friday, Nov. 6.
Local music teachers are pushing back against Agency of Education guidance barring wind instruments and singers from practicing indoors at school unless they're the only person in the room.
BFA's Eric Bushey and SATEC's Nick Allen are among the music teachers urging the Agency to consider evidence showing that it is possible to play and sing together with proper precautions such as instrument coverings, masks, distance and proper ventilation.
Educators expressed frustration there appears to be two different standards for music and sports when they carry similar risks and benefits for students. The arts, like sports, have been shown to motivate students to attend school, raise grades and help students learn to successfully with others, according to the National Federation of High School Associations.
Watershed Mentoring is experiencing an increase in demand for mentors.
While COVID-19 made it more challenging for local mentors and mentees to spend quality time together, it also increased the need for mentors. The wait time to connect a mentor and mentee is now a year, up from six months, according to Watershed Mentoring Director Marianne Hunkin.
Early in the pandemic mentors used both technology, such as online meeting software, and more old-fashioned means like hand-written letters to stay in touch with their mentees.
Those interested in possibly signing onto the Watershed Mentoring program as a mentor can connect with Hunkin at marianne@fcccp.org or contact FCCC at (802) 527-5049.
Sports playoffs came to an end for Franklin County's soccer teams on Thursday.
The Hornets lost to the Commodores, bringing the girls team's undefeated season to an end. Coach Randy Swainback and his team were nevertheless grateful to have had a great, if short, season.
Although Franklin County soccer teams won't have a team to root for in this year's state championships, in 1979 they did. That was the fourth year in a row MVU's boys teams had made it to the finals. The #5 seed, MVU got to the final with a series of upset victories. Relive that unforgettable game with Coach Gary LaShure.
Don't forget the Green Monsters soccer team is asking for help cramming trucks full of food for those in need.
On Saturday, the team is holding a food drive to benefit the Fairfax Food Shelf. The under-12 team will be in the Price Chopper parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. accepting donations.
