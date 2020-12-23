ST. ALBANS — There’s a space in Burlington that aims to be safe and supportive for teenagers and young adults who need a little help. Over the past seven years, staff from the organization that runs it have been clamoring for a similar space in Franklin County. In just a short couple months, St. Albans will get just that.
Spectrum Youth & Family Services is working on turning a three-storefront building on Lake Street into a drop-in center for people ages 14 to 22 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not only provide a space for them to socialize and conduct activities, but it will aim to offer free, hot meals, laundry facilities, and a place to shower.
Mirroring its Burlington counterpart, the staff at the new site will also provide mentoring and, as certified recovery coaches, support for youth struggling with substance use.
During a recent informational videoconference with stakeholders, Executive Director Mark Redmond told of Leslie Schwartz and Ashley Rainville’s drive for a second drop-in center in Northwest Vermont.
“Those two staff never let me forget, for years, that there are homeless young people up in St. Albans and kids who are precariously housed,” said Redmond. “And they have been on me, for years — I give them credit — ‘Spectrum needs to be up in St. Albans.’”
Redmond emphasized why he and his staff believe the area Spectrum is expanding to is the right fit: the community and what assistance it can supplement.
“I never want to give the impression that, ‘Oh, we’re going to St. Albans because St. Albans is a disaster, and Spectrum is coming to the rescue.’ That is not the case.
“One of the main attractions of St. Albans for us was that you’ve got a hospital like Northwest Medical Center; [Northwestern Counseling & Support Services] is up there; you have a strong school district up there; you’ve got Martha’s Kitchen; Vermont Adult Learning is up there and wants to work with us; [Community College of Vermont] is building a beautiful new campus right on Main Street. There are all these tremendous resources that are going to help us. We are not doing this alone.”
A pair of generous donations are going toward the new space, one worth $100,000 from a longtime Spectrum donor that was contingent on it being matched. It came to fruition after Redmond had a conversation in July with another previous donor about the plan. He said he was called back five minutes later with a pledge of $200,000.
Spectrum is estimating the annual cost of running the new drop-in site will be around $275,000, meaning it has enough for the renovations currently being completed on the site and then operating costs for about a year and a half. The 2,000-square-foot location is being acquired through a long-term lease. Spectrum plans to sublet part of the building out to help offset costs. After that, fundraising and donations will be paramount to keeping it going.
But along with the obvious financial support and reception of necessary supplies, Director of Development & Communications Sarah Woodard thinks the most important way people can help will be by sharing and telling others, especially the youth which it hopes to serve, about what Spectrum is doing in St. Albans.
“We’ll definitely need community support to make sure our doors are open,” she said.
Redmond ended the info session by sharing a letter he received four years ago from a young woman whose life was turned around at the Burlington drop-in center. The letter told of how Spectrum provided “a full belly, community, clean and warm clothes, a place to stay sober, fun activities that keep me out of trouble, and stability.”
The young woman detailed how she struggled with following the center’s rules, disrespected its staff, and couldn’t control her emotions at times. However, she was eventually able to make changes within herself through the support and guidance provided, leading her to be 28 days sober at the time of the December letter.
“I know I wouldn’t be able to go through this alone, and with Spectrum, I don’t have to,” it concluded. “I’m so thankful to have you all in my life. You rock. Merry Christmas.”
After reading the note, Redmond summarized the mission of Spectrum’s drop-in centers.
“This is why we’re doing this,” he said. “I have no doubt that there are many young people, young men and women and transgender youth, up in that city and in that county like this who need the kind of support a drop-in center can offer.”
The St. Albans site is expected to open in late January or early February.
