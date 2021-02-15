From the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations to more wintry weather, here are some things to know this week in mid-February.
1. Phase 3 of vaccinations start this week
Gov. Phil Scott’s Office announced on Friday that, beginning this Tuesday the state will be opening up the next age band 70 and over.
Scott said the band of patients to begin vaccination on Tuesday is the smallest group of people that they have separated out — approximately 33, 200 Vermonters, according to Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.
Up next will be Phase 4, which will bring with it the band of people aged 65 and over who will then be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, after which others with high-risk conditions would become eligible to receive the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment for vaccination, visit the Vermont Health Department website under the “Vaccine” tab or call the hotline at 855-722-7878. Appointments can be scheduled with the Health Department, Kinney Drugs or Walgreens through a new federal program via the Health Department website.
2. Corrected village report on the way
Swanton Village on Friday posted on its Facebook page that the Annual Village Report mailed to residents has an error on pages 22 and 23, which pertain to the police department budget.
The village said corrected versions were scheduled to be mailed to residents on Friday, and apologized for the inconvenience.
3. More snow expected
AccuWeather meteorologists warn of more snowfall in the northeast this week as part of a continuing winter weather pattern affecting this region and other parts of the country.
As of Friday afternoon, accuweather.com predicted 6 to 10 inches of snowfall Tuesday in the St. Albans area, with the website further predicting “significant icing” in southeastern New England Monday night into Tuesday. The site added that the biggest snowfall would likely occur north of the New York State Thruway and into parts of northern New England.
4. Ice fishing derby this weekend
Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse on Saturday will hold the 2nd annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby to benefit the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain.
As was the case last year, the catch-and-release derby is part of an ongoing Clean Water Campaign and will be educational, geared toward young people enthusiastic about fishing ad the sport’s reliance on clean water.
This year’s derby is for Vermont anglers only. On-site registration is from 7 to 8 a.m. at 624 Shipyard Road in Highgate Springs, with fishing taking place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per person, with children under age 10 fishing free.
The Clean Water Campaign was launched in 2019, and Mill River Brewing has donated about $7,000 to FNLC to date.
This week's meetings
Monday, 2/15: the St. Albans City Planning Commission is meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Monday, 2/15: the Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, 2/15: the Highgate Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m.
Monday, 2/15: the Enosburgh Selectboard is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.
Monday, 2/15: the Richford Selectboard is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, 2/16: the Highgate Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, 2/16: the Missisquoi Valley School District board is meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 2/16: the Swanton Selectboard is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. regarding proposed changes to the town zoning bylaws and subdivision regulations.
Tuesday, 2/16: the Franklin Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, 2/17: the Maple Run Unified School District board meets at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, 2/17: the Enosburgh Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, 2/17: the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union board meets at
Wednesday, 2/17: the St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.