Here's what you need to know about the greater St. Albans area for Tuesday, Oct. 27.
While it wasn't planned, today's post has a theme: kids in sports and kids in sports doing good things.
Sports playoffs are underway.
The #4 Thunderbirds field hockey team racked up a quarterfinal win on Monday against the Middlebury Solons. It was a tight game, with MVU taking an early lead only to have the Solons battle back to tie it. The Thunderbirds came back in the final quarter to win by two.
Next, they face the #1 seed, Windsor, on Wednesday in the semifinal.
The rest of the playoff schedule was announced yesterday.
The Green Monsters soccer team plans to spend time together while also doing good.
The boys under-12 team for Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford has organized a food drive to benefit the Fairfax Food Shelf. It will take place on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Price Chopper in St. Albans. Donations are also being accepted at Erica's Diner in Fairfax.
“Some people can’t afford food and it’s nice to help people in need,” the team’s captain, Parker Bates, said.
Thunderbird boys soccer players were recognized by the Swanton Recreation Dept. for their dedication to teaching the sport to younger students.
This year was the fifth that the varsity and junior varsity players at Missisquoi Valley Union have taught a soccer clinic for elementary school students in conjunction with the Swanton Recreation Dept.
On Thursday, the recreation department formally thanked the high school players for their efforts.
"They’ve been a huge part of our youth soccer program,” said Linda Cross, the Director of Operations at Swanton Recreation Department.
The Northwest Communications Union District is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
They'll be discussing wifi hot spots, a planning survey and grant opportunities.
Zoom Meeting ID: 846 6809 9707
Passcode: 320768
Dial In: (646) 558-8656
