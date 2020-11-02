Here's what you need to know for Monday, Nov. 2.
With the election happening tomorrow, it isn't too late to vote or even to register.
Vermont allows same day registration, so you can register today and tomorrow at your local town clerk's office.
The Secretary of State's office has everything you need to know about registering to vote.
If you haven't returned your mail-in ballot, it isn't too late. Bring it to your town clerk's office or to a ballot drop box, if your town offers one. Find information on how to return your ballot here.
Planning to vote in person? Find out what to expect at the polls.
During his visit last week, Congressman Peter Welch worked alongside Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Welch learned about the 40 percent increase in clients for the program since the start of the program, as well as the volunteers who stepped up to meet that need.
He traveled with two of them, retired couple Sue and Ray Brown of St. Albans, as they delivered meals and spoke with the recipients through the window.
Sports playoffs continued this weekend, with Enosburg Falls soccer having an especially good weekend.
The boys team won a narrow victory over BFA Fairfax in a game that came down to the final kick on Friday.
The girls team continued its string of victories with a win over Lake Union Saturday morning.
Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms became the first BFA St. Albans cross country runners to make the top ten at the state championships in decades.
The St. Albans Town Selectboard meets on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
For Public Participating: Zoom Meeting ID: 832 5237 4678
For meeting password contact Jenn Gray at (802)524-7589 ext. 107 or j.gray@stalbanstown.com.
Items of interest:
- Informational hearing on ballot measures.
- SE Group
- FY’22 Draft Budget
- Nelson Dairies West, LLC – Notice of Initial Act 250 Application Filing
- Police Advisory Committee
