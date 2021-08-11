VERMONT-- Canada Goose season begins September 1 of this year and will run through September 25 according to a press release from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Officials said a hunting license is required to hunt goose and every hunter 16 or older is required to carry federal and state duck stamps in order to hunt.
The daily bag limit for hunters is five geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight throughout the rest of the state for the first season, but a second season will be held from October 13 to November 11 with a daily bag limit of one goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and the Interior Vermont Zone, according to a release.
There will also be a second goose season in the Connecticut River Zone from October 5 through November 7 and from November 24 to December 19 with a daily bag limit of two geese, officials said.
Hunters can find stamps at post offices, federal refuges and directly through the US Fish and Wildlife Service at their website: https://www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php, and state duck stamps can be added to hunting licenses through the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife websites online, according to a release.
Additionally, authorities said all migratory game bird hunters must be registered with the Harvest Information Program, which can be accomplished on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling a toll free number: 1-877-306-7091.
