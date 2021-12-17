A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.18 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Total snowfall accumulations of 4-6 inches are predicted.
According to the National Weather Service, travel could be more difficult due to these weather conditions.
The snow will move from the south to the north on Saturday afternoon and might become heavy during the night before slowing to a stop Sunday morning.
Additionally, some surfaces are expected to freeze due to pockets of light drizzle, which will make the ground slippery.
The National Weather Service advises those who need to travel to go slow and allow extra time to get to destinations if needed.
